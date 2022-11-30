Senate Resolution 388 Printer's Number 2023
PENNSYLVANIA, November 30 - 17120; and be it further
RESOLVED, That the Writ of Impeachment Summons order and
command Lawrence Samuel Krasner to be and appear before the
Senate of Pennsylvania, at their Chamber in the city of
Harrisburg, on January 18, 2023, at 11:30 a.m., unless otherwise
directed by the Chair of the Impeachment Committee established
by section 10 of the Rules of Practice and Procedure in the
Senate When Sitting on Impeachment Trials, if any, to answer to
the said Articles of Impeachment, and then and there to abide
by, obey and perform such other orders, directions and judgments
as the Senate of Pennsylvania or the Impeachment Committee shall
make according to the Constitution, laws of Pennsylvania or
Rules of the Senate; and be it further
RESOLVED, That Daniel Billings, Sergeant-at-Arms of the
Senate, be ordered and commanded to deliver and leave with
Lawrence Samuel Krasner, if conveniently to be found, or if not,
to leave at his usual place of abode, or at his usual place of
business in some conspicuous place, a true and attested copy of
the Writ of Impeachment Summons; and be it further
RESOLVED, That delivery and service of the Writ of
Impeachment Summons occur and be done by December 7, 2022, if
possible; and be it further
RESOLVED, That the Return of Impeachment Summons by Daniel
Billings occur at the beginning of the next actual session day
of the Senate after service and delivery of said Summons; and be
it further
RESOLVED, That the Interim Secretary of the Senate notify the
House of Representatives of the filing of any Answer and provide
a copy of the Answer to the House; and be it further
RESOLVED, That the Interim Secretary of the Senate provide
20220SR0388PN2023 - 2 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30