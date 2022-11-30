Senate Resolution 388 Printer's Number 2023

PENNSYLVANIA, November 30 - 17120; and be it further

RESOLVED, That the Writ of Impeachment Summons order and

command Lawrence Samuel Krasner to be and appear before the

Senate of Pennsylvania, at their Chamber in the city of

Harrisburg, on January 18, 2023, at 11:30 a.m., unless otherwise

directed by the Chair of the Impeachment Committee established

by section 10 of the Rules of Practice and Procedure in the

Senate When Sitting on Impeachment Trials, if any, to answer to

the said Articles of Impeachment, and then and there to abide

by, obey and perform such other orders, directions and judgments

as the Senate of Pennsylvania or the Impeachment Committee shall

make according to the Constitution, laws of Pennsylvania or

Rules of the Senate; and be it further

RESOLVED, That Daniel Billings, Sergeant-at-Arms of the

Senate, be ordered and commanded to deliver and leave with

Lawrence Samuel Krasner, if conveniently to be found, or if not,

to leave at his usual place of abode, or at his usual place of

business in some conspicuous place, a true and attested copy of

the Writ of Impeachment Summons; and be it further

RESOLVED, That delivery and service of the Writ of

Impeachment Summons occur and be done by December 7, 2022, if

possible; and be it further

RESOLVED, That the Return of Impeachment Summons by Daniel

Billings occur at the beginning of the next actual session day

of the Senate after service and delivery of said Summons; and be

it further

RESOLVED, That the Interim Secretary of the Senate notify the

House of Representatives of the filing of any Answer and provide

a copy of the Answer to the House; and be it further

RESOLVED, That the Interim Secretary of the Senate provide

