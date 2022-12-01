The Quality HVAC Gifts That Keep on Giving
Santa's chimney is not only a conduit for more innovative HVAC gifts this year, it sends out a lot cleaner emissions to boot.
This year presents an unprecedented opportunity for homeowners to put gifts under the tree that improve the air they breathe and keep their homes cozy warm with the power staying on.”SILVERDALE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the 2022 holiday season, the founder of Quality Heating and Cooling in SIlverdale, Wa., may be feeling a lot like Santa Claus
— Scott Park, President, Quality Heating, Electrical & Air Conditioning
The oldest HVAC enterprise on Washington state’s Olympic Peninsula, where nature’s gifts include underground hot springs and snow-capped mountains, the eco-smart HVAC company has found itself in the middle of an environmental vortex where smoke from autumn forest fires created what was measurably the worst air quality in America for the month of October.
Add to that the bevy of upgrades in new SEER air filter standards for 2022, an increasingly wide array of wireless, programmable thermostats, intelligent, wireless smart home devices, and the exciting energy efficiency of zonal heating and cooling found in ductless, mini-split systems. This year’s chimneys are not only the conduits for more innovative HVAC Christmas gifts, but putting out a lot cleaner emissions to boot.
Quality Heating owner Scott Park sees this year as an unprecedented opportunity for homeowners to put gifts under the tree that improve the air they breathe and keep their homes cozy warm with the power staying on among inconsistent northwest weather patterns, all saving on rising energy costs.
The tankless water heater revolution is alive and well in products from Rinnai and A.O Smith that offers 34% more energy efficiency and an endless supply of in-home hot springs where everyone in the family can shower back-to-back, and nobody has to shiver in the cold.
For those on the go, the Coleman Hot Water on Demand H2Oasis Portable Water heater makes a great gift, dispensing endless hot water in as little as 30 seconds.
To clear away the pollutants in the air that have resulted from Pacific Northwest wildfires and have choked the skies above Seattle, Tacoma and parts in between, today’s Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) products make healthful gifts. Air Purifiers from Honeywell, Aprilaire and Aerua are a practical necessities for smoky skies.
The iWave Ion generator found in the HALO LED system can also eradicate viruses as deadly as Covid-19. The newest and healthiest MERV filtration standards on record can make a real difference for allergy sufferers and households with children and pets.
In communities surrounded by towering evergreen trees, high winds also result in frequent power outages. Quality Heating installs a complete line of Whole House Standby Generators by Generac that safeguard homes against Pacific Northwest power outages and maintain valuable Internet connectivity for computing and remote networking.
At Quality Heating, Santa’s helpers are none other than a stable of “Koality" mascots, lovable Koala bears that serve as constant reminders of global climate awareness and thinking green. Quality Heating has been giving away cuddly Koala Bear stuffed animals for free with every house call.
No wonder that giving is a tradition that Quality has shared, from Bainbridge Island to Gig Harbor and from Port Orchard to Port Townshend for nearly 30 years.
Michael Lawrence
Quality Heating Electrical & Air Conditioning
+1 206-818-0512
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other