NOMVDIC X300 Smart Portable Speaker & Projector wins one of Japan's most prestigious Audio & Visual Award
NOMVDIC X300 Smart Portable Speaker & Projector wins the award in the category from the VGP 2023 Life Style Review Board hosted by Ongen Publishing Co., Ltd.
Such fusion of visual, sound and the retro-modern design fascinates us with a refreshing lifestyle proposal unlike what we have seen in the conventional electronic gizmos”WEST COVINA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- X300’s sophisticated design fits well as a décor for the interior of your home. You can also adjust the angle using a reflective mirror to project the image on the ceiling so that the living room, wall, and ceiling in your bedrooms can be a movie screen. It provides the luxury and peace of mind of watching the screen above from a sofa or bed with your family, friends or someone special.
— Kenzo Konoike
Whether at home or on the go, you can enjoy music and video content effortlessly. X300 has a built-in battery that keeps the party portable –up to 6 hours of music or 3 hours of movies. The sound system is customized by Harman Kardon. The speaker spikes and shoes lessen unnecessary vibration and interference to the sound performance, bringing unparalleled audio enjoyment.
About VGP:
VGP began in 1987 as Japan's leading comprehensive award focusing on audio visual equipment. VGP judging committee comprises 10 pundits renowned across various media and major distributors nationwide who weigh numerous products daily. The awards range from Visual Audio Products (4K OLED/LCD TV, Blu-ray recorders, etc.), Pure Audio Products (speaker system and audio players), to Lifestyle Products (earphones/headphones, wireless speakers, smartphones and PCs), so that products will be reviewed over multiple categories across diverse perspectives. Only the bestselling, selected items approved by professionals win the prestigious accolade.
About NOMVDIC:
NOMVDIC was founded by a group of people who believe ”the urban lifestyle and home entertainment shouldn’t be limited by living space or environment.” We seek and provide immersive audiovisual voyages from sound to space by designing products that unleash the imagination and offer versatile experiences and intuitive usability.
About X300:
Official homepage: https://nomvdic.io
