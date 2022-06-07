Nomvdic X300, a unique fusion of technology and aesthetics, Launches on Indiegogo
Impeccable Audio from Harman Kardon and 1080p Full HD Stunning Visuals for Imaginative Souls
Nomvdic X300 is designed with user-centered and smart experiences, to venture beyond the limitations of home entertainment.”DIAMOND BAR, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NOMVDIC is excited to announce the launch of the X300, a smart portable speaker projector that turns any space into a 100” visual feast and an acoustic heaven thanks to stereo speakers tailored by Harman Kardon. NOMVDIC aspires to build a community of imaginative souls that explore endless possibilities of their home entertainment. The official launch date for the X300 is 2022/6/14.
— Dean Tsai, General Manager of NOMVDIC
A piece of art for the authentic soul - Metallic elements, leather handle, and textures combined in perfect harmony on the X300. Impressive dual sets of tweeters, woofers, and passive radiators customized by Harman Kardon, pack a strong punch for vibrant treble, balanced mids, and deep bass. The speaker spikes and shoes are a tweak that lessens unnecessary vibration and interference to the sound performance, bringing unparalleled audio enjoyment.
Unlike most projectors on the market, X300 has a built-in 10,000mAh Battery that keeps the party portable –up to 6 hours of music or 3 hours of movies, or even more, if recharged through a power bank. Direct connection with the Nintendo®Switch via USB-C offers even more fun with family and friends while camping or gathering, without the need for an additional dock. Embedded 5GHz fast-speed Wi-Fi connectivity allows users to wirelessly cast or screen mirror in an instant!
Besides remote control, X300 restores the classic control knob and toggle switch, making a more intuitive and effortless way to tune the projector’s focus and adjust H/V keystone—so the immersive journey can start in seconds.
Some of other X300’s features make the front-row theater view anywhere, anytime, include:
- Full HD 1080p: Immerse in movies and streaming content in native Full HD quality.
- Advanced LED Technology: Instant-on for 30,000-hr endless fun, 125% Rec.709 cinematic colors, and a mercury-free sustainable future.
- Bluetooth Input & Output: Play music with the X300’s powerful speakers or output the audio to external headphones for more flexibility.
- Innovative reflective mirror design: Supports ceiling projection and flexibly adjusts the projection angle without a tripod.
Our Indiegogo campaign:
Nomvdic X300 first launches for early backers who share the company’s passion for this portable speaker and LED projector. For those looking to be one of the first out with this innovative design, NOMVDIC will ship their X300 in September 2022 to Super Early Birds backers at a one-time crowdfunding exclusive price of $799, an attractive 27% discount off the $1099 retail price with a bonus of free shipping. Early Birds backers can pick up the X300 for $829 with free shipping as well!
Check out Nomvdic X300’s Indiegogo campaign page and video.
About NOMVDIC:
NOMVDIC was founded by a group of people who believe ”the urban lifestyle and home entertainment shouldn’t be limited by living space or environment.” Headquartered in California, we have a global team and see ourselves as urban digital nomads. From sound to space, we seek and provide immersive audiovisual voyages by designing products that unleash the imagination and offer versatile experiences and intuitive usability. For more information, visit www.nomvdic.io
Editor’s note:
NOMVDIC X300’s press kit comprised of images, fact sheet, FAQ, bio, and more is accessible here.
