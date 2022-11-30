The Stockholm Environment Institute (SEI) is an international research organisation conducting policy-relevant environmental and sustainable development research around the world. SEI’s York Centre (SEI-Y) has a team of around 45 staff and is part of the Department of Environment and Geography at the University of York. The Communications team is looking for a dynamic and organised individual to support the Communications Manager and Communications Specialists on a wide range of projects and Centre-level communications.

As a Communications Assistant, you will contribute to and support the delivery of a responsive and timely service. This includes creating, reviewing and coordinating content for the SEI York Centre’s newsletters, intranet, websites and social media channels. You will also support the Communications Specialists on bespoke communication activities for a number of research projects, combining policies, procedures and platforms of both the University of York and the Stockholm Environment Institute. Other role responsibilities will involve creating staff profiles for new starters, promoting new vacancies through different communication channels and contributing to reporting mechanisms as required. You will be expected to attend and contribute to institutional meetings on a regular basis and deliver ad hoc requests at a Centre-level, from the Communications Manager.

The role of the SEI York Centre Communications Assistant is to support the Communications Manager and Communications Specialists on project and Centre-level communications. You will deliver a responsive and timely service, including creating, reviewing and coordinating content for our newsletters, intranet, websites and social media channels. A significant part of your role will be supporting the Communication Specialists on project communication activities. This could involve supporting 5 – 10 projects at any one time.

You will take the communication policies, procedures and platforms of both organisations into account. Communications Assistants are expected to attend and contribute to key institutional meetings on a regular basis such as staff meetings, editorial meetings and research meetings, when appropriate.

Level 2 qualification including Maths and English. We also welcome applicants with equivalent non-UK qualifications or equivalent professional experience.

Experience of dealing effectively with confidential matters and acting with discretion.

A proactive approach with the ability to apply problem-solving skills.

Ability to work flexibly and accurately, under pressure and to tight deadlines – both independently and collaboratively.

Ability to use digital technologies including Google applications and/or Microsoft Office.

An effective communicator in both written and verbal forms.

Organised, with an ability to coordinate activities and resources.

A diligent approach to recording, analysing, interpreting and reporting information and data.

Interview date: To be confirmed

Please refer to the application page for a more detailed list of responsibilities.