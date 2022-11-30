2022MIECF Green Matching Open for Registration

MACAU, November 30 - The “2022 Macao International Environmental Co-operation Forum & Exhibition” (2022MIECF) will be held from 9 to 11 December. The Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) will continue to assist enterprises in green transformation and development and in the expansion of environmental protection businesses, with Green Matching and other services scheduled for the event, in a bid to jointly promote the goals of “carbon neutrality” and “zero carbon emissions”.

Seizing green business opportunities with five themed matching

The 2022 MIECF Green Matching will continue to feature both in-person and online business matching. It will offer five themed business matching sessions, focusing on topics including Portuguese-speaking countries, government procurement, In-depth Cooperation Zone, electric vehicles, and eco-friendly tableware, so as to help eco-friendly exhibitors and enterprises to jointly contribute to green development and create green business opportunities through matching and networking.

From today, traders interested in participating in Green Matching may scan the QR code to register, providing relevant information on their matching demands. The Organiser will arrange in-person or online Green Matching with participating exhibitors for traders according to the industries in which the traders are engaged and their purchasing intentions. Professional interpretation services will also be provided, if necessary.

Promoting green business co-operation online and offline with various green products and services

MIECF, accredited by the Global Association of the Exhibition Industry (UFI) in 2011, has been committed to creating an exchange and co-operation platform for promoting the development of green industry and environmental protection technology.

The 2022MIECF will be held from 9 to 11 December at Cotai Expo, The Venetian Macao, with the theme “Commitment to Green Development, Moving Towards the Dual Carbon Goals”. It features Green Matching, networking activities, and a Green Business Co-operation Day. With its online and offline content, MIECF aims to assist enterprises and traders in exploring a wide range of development opportunities, riding on the momentum of the national “dual carbon” goals.

For more information about the 2022MIECF, please contact the 2022MIECF Event Manager through email: info@macaomiecf.com or telephone no.: (853) 8798 9675, or visit http://www.macaomiecf.com/ .