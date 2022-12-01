YHSGR is proud to sponsor RIDE FOR THE RED 2022, benefitting the Service to Armed Forces program on November 12, 2022

We are proud to be playing a part in honoring our heroes. These brave men and women are deployed in some of the harshest conflict zones around the world”
— Rudy Lira Kusuma
ROSEMEAD, CA, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nearly 200 riders and 80+ volunteers came together today to support military families and their Service to the Armed Forces program. The initiative was an overwhelming success, with the Ride for the Red 2022 riders and sponsors helping raise over $74,000 that will be used for the benefit of veterans, active members, and their families.

Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty is a proud community partner with Red Cross, providing deployment services, critical emergency communications for military families, financial assistance, and veterans programs. The organization has served more than 1 million military families since 9/11.

Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty CEO Rudy Lira Kusuma said, "We are proud to be playing a part in honoring our heroes. These brave men and women are deployed in some of the harshest conflict zones around the world. By partnering with the Red Cross, we contribute to making their lives a little easier. We consider our military men and women as the real heroes who sacrifice so much to help those in need. This is why sponsoring this event is our way of showing our love and respect for them. We are also thankful to Red Cross for hosting this great event."

One of the services the Red Cross provides is delivering emergency messages to service members stationed anywhere in the world. This can range from news of serious illness or the death of an immediate family member, or something good like a birth of a child.

They also help service members’ transition back into their civilian job with the help of reconnection workshops. The spokesperson for the agency continued, "At Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty (YHSGR), we also welcome veterans who want to learn transition to selling real estate. YHSGR teaches them the pro-business growth systems they need to succeed in this profession and grow. We help them make money in today's market with no cold calling, no prospecting, and no door knocking." To learn more about career opportunity at YHSGR, please go to www.TopAgentsFreedom.com

We're proud to sponsor Ride for the Red 2022!

