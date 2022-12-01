CORE Gaming Announces Availability Of High Performing Gaming Gear Just In Time For Holiday Gift Giving
Inflation-Busting Discounts Mean Popular Gaming Gear Is Expected to Sell Fast
Gamers want to be able to relax and game with confidence. With the availability of popular gaming gear and inflation-busting discounts, we give gamers the peace of mind and affordability they desire.”YORBA LINDA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CORE Gaming’s holiday inventory offers something for gamers of all ages and abilities. Products range from award-winning, protective go bags to gaming desks, controllers, and accessories. CORE Gaming is the gamer’s source for the hottest, smartly designed, high-performance gaming gear around. All items are vetted for quality, performance, and style.
— Paul June, VP of Marketing Core Gaming
“Gamers want to be able to relax and game with confidence,” explains Paul June, VP of Marketing for CORE Gaming. “They want top-notch gear that checks all the boxes for features and style. With the availability of popular gaming gear and inflation-busting discounts, we give gamers the peace of mind and affordability they desire.”
Gaming Go-Bags
The special, limited edition CORE Gaming Backpack with White Trim is perfect for anyone looking for a unique, once-in-a-lifetime gift that doesn’t break the bank. Its edgy, industrial look makes this gaming backpack especially popular with gamers. It provides dedicated storage for gaming laptops up to 18 inches and gaming consoles like the Xbox One, PS4, and Nintendo Switch. Interior sections can hold mobile power banks, accessories, and personal items.
Also produced in limited quantities, Alienware’s Special Edition Area-51m Elite backpack is white with a reflective Alien head logo. The interior lining is silver. The backpack offers a spacious 40-liter storage capacity. Its three compartments, six exterior pockets, and seven interior pockets store and organize a wide range of gaming gear. Additional highlights include full-size keyboard storage, a convenient gadget pocket, and nylon side pockets for “dash-and-go” items.
CORE Gaming’s award-winning Tactical Backpack is designed to take a beating, so valuable gaming gear doesn’t. It features custom storage, protection, and organization for gaming laptops, consoles, mobile devices, accessories, and personal items. Made from the same ballistic nylon used in flak jackets, it is highly configurable with a front webbing system. The backpack also features a water-resistant, tear-proof, hideaway rain cover.
Made of ballistic nylon, the roomy new CORE Gaming Deluxe Duffel is rugged and durable. Gamers can stow gear in its large main compartment, which includes two zippered pockets and two open slip pockets. Highlights include zippered side sections, a prewired power bank pocket for internal charging, and a pre-wired Quick-Charge external USB port. The duffel also makes a great bag for the gym, overnight trip, or weekend getaway.
Gaming Desks & Chairs
Arozzi’s Arena Gaming Desk is high on aesthetics and functionality. This top-rated gaming desk features a large 5-feet-3 inches by 2-feet-8 inches top with a full-surface, edge-stitched, water-resistant, machine washable mat. Other highlights include custom cutouts for cables, a grommet-mountable monitor attachment, a cable management basket, and sturdy steel legs.
Gamers can sit in comfort with Arozzi’s Verona Pro V2 Gaming Chair. Built to last, this chair sports soft, polyurethane leather that’s durable and easy to clean. Its tough metal frame supports up to 290 lbs. Other top features include adjustable height, backrest, armrests, lumbar pillow, and advanced rocking and lock-tilt functions.
Headsets
HyperGear’s SoundRecon RGB LED Gaming Headset offers full-range stereo surround sound, long-wear comfortability, and dynamic RGB lighting. Using the 3.5mm jacks, enjoy multi-platform compatibility for easy transitioning between PC/Mac, console, or mobile devices. Custom-tuned 40mm neodymium drivers provide a phenomenally immersive sound experience.
HyperGear’s CobraStrike True Wireless Gaming Earbuds offer pro-grade advantages in a pocket-sized form. Highlights include 3D positional sound, lagless low-latency synchronized audio, a background-filtering mic, and long-lasting battery life. These earbuds are perfect for mobile use or for anyone who wants to shed bulky headsets.
Controllers
PowerA’s FUSION Pro 2 Wired Controller for Xbox Series X|S is an affordable, pro-level controller officially licensed by Xbox. It includes black and white swappable faceplates, programmable buttons, customizable paddles, three-way trigger locks, and a braided 10-foot USB-C cable. Other features include dual rumble motors, a 3.5mm headset jack, a volume dial with a mic mute, and a protective carrying case.
PowerA’s Spectra Enhanced Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch gives gamers more control over the look of their controllers. Slick edge-lit LED lights let gamers select one color or auto-cycle through eight available hues to match gameplay with mood. Plus, cutting-edge ergonomics and a 3.5mm headset jack mean gamers can play in comfort with their squad for hours.
Power Solutions
The portable 20,000mAh 18W PD+QC Fast Charge High-Capacity Power Bank provides vital backup power for mobile devices. Engineered with Power Delivery and Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 technology, it can fast charge compatible devices from 0 to 50% in just 30 minutes. It works with the latest iPhone and Samsung smartphones.
The USB Wall Charger Turbo 6 transforms one wall outlet into a 6-port USB power station. With 50 watts of power, it can charge up to six devices simultaneously at blazing-fast speeds.
For most wireless devices, the Fast Charge Qi Wireless Charging Power Pad charges double the power of standard chargers. Simply position a Qi-enabled device on the pad and it starts charging on contact, delivering up to 10W of power. This all-in-one wireless charging system includes a Fast Charge wall adapter and a 4-foot Micro USB cable.
Buy With Confidence
All products purchased through CORE Gaming’s online store come with a 100% customer satisfaction guarantee.
Editor’s Note: SAMPLES ARE AVAILABLE FOR REVIEW. Supplies are limited.
About CORE Gaming
CORE Gaming launched with the 2017 debut of the award-winning CORE Gaming Backpack, which soon became the cornerstone of CORE Gaming’s product family. This lineup of smartly-designed gaming products has evolved to feature an expanded roster of CORE Gaming Backpacks and mobile power accessories, Alienware bags, and top gaming desks and chairs, headsets, and controllers from partners Alienware, Arozzi, HyperGear, LucidSound, Patriot Memory, Viper Gaming, and PowerA, among others. CORE Gaming represents performance, reliability, and style for gamers of all types and abilities around the globe—and it’s all backed by a 100% customer satisfaction guarantee.
# # #
Paul June
Core Gaming
7143991400 ext.
info@coregamingusa.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
CORE Gaming - Bags, Gadgets, & Gear for Today's Gamer