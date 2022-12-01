Mobile Edge Announces Availability of Curated Gifts For People On The Go
Inflation-Busting Discounts Mean Popular Items Are Expected to Sell Fast as Peak Holiday Shopping Nears
Inflation-Busting Discounts Mean Popular Items Are Expected to Sell Fast as Peak Holiday Shopping Nears
With inflation-busting discounts in place, we expect items to sell fast. It’s a great opportunity to get business professionals, students, and gamers alike something to protect their tech year-round.”YORBA LINDA , CA, UNITED STATES , December 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mobile Edge has announced the availability of a wide range of curated gift items just in time for the holidays. Products include full-featured backpacks, messenger bags, and duffels, plus personal productivity and power accessories.
— Paul June, VP of Marketing Mobile Edge
“With inflation-busting discounts in place, we expect items to sell fast,” says Paul June, VP of Marketing for Mobile Edge. “It’s a great opportunity to get mobile students, gamers, and professionals something they can use year-round to protect their tech.”
Best-Selling Go Bags
Mobile Edge offers versatile, full-featured go-bags of various shapes, styles, and sizes for both men and women.
At just over two pounds, Mobile Edge’s Commuter Backpack is perfect for students and professionals looking for style and versatility. The Commuter may be lightweight, but its scratch-resistant, water-repellent fabric withstands rigorous use and activity. Three main compartments hold up to a 15-inch laptop, mobile devices, accessories, and files.
Mobile Edge’s Deluxe Rolling Duffel is rugged and roomy with a telescoping handle and individual rollerblade wheels for smooth rolling. Storage features include large, zippered side compartments for accessories, easy-access front pockets, and a separate bottom zippered compartment.
The Core Gaming Tactical Backpack features dedicated storage, protection, and organization for gaming laptops, consoles, mobile devices, accessories, and personal items. Made from ballistic nylon, like flak jackets, the Tactical Backpack is highly configurable. It also features a water-resistant, tear-proof, hideaway rain cover.
Mobile Edge’s checkpoint-friendly Professional Backpack boasts a durable, ballistic nylon exterior. It provides adjustable storage for laptops up to 16 inches and a separate fleece-lined pouch for tablets. A zippered front section provides quick access to pens, a cell phone, business cards, keys, cables, and other small accessories.
The Professional Rolling Laptop Case features an adjustable, padded compartment for laptops up to 17 inches, a fleece-lined pouch for tablets, and a large file section. Its oversized compartment easily stores clothing and personal items, making the case perfect for daily commutes or overnight trips. Other highlights include a telescoping handle, free-rolling in-line skate wheels, and a trolley strap for stacking on luggage.
Mobile Edge’s ScanFast™ Backpack 2.0 lets frequent flyers keep their laptops in their pack when going through security checkpoints. It fits laptops up to 17 inches with plenty more room for mobile devices and accessories. It’s also part of the Mobile Edge ECO Collection. It’s made from a corn-based material that requires 30% less energy to manufacture compared to synthetic materials.
The spacious Alienware Area-51m 17" Messenger Bag is loaded with custom features for storing and organizing laptops, tablets, headsets, cables, and more. Highlights include a quick access front pocket, adjustable shoulder strap, and trolley strap.
Personal Productivity Items
Not only do these items make great small gifts, but they also help keep people connected and productive on the go.
With Mobile Edge’s Rechargeable Wireless Optical 6-Button Mouse, users can switch between screen resolutions to accommodate different monitors with precision. Forward and backward buttons make web browsing easier, and there’s a double-click button for improved productivity.
Our Wireless Charging Mouse Pad is a 2-in-1 desktop solution that cuts down on tabletop clutter and cords. It provides an ultra-slim, solid surface mouse pad and doubles as a wireless charger for Qi-Enabled smartphones.
The All-in-One USB-C Adapter Hub turns a single USB-C Port into a powerhouse workstation that securely connects laptops and tablets to 4K HDMI Video Output, an SD/Micro SD Card Reader, and High Speed 2 USB ports for 5GB data transfer. Compatible with laptops/Chromebooks, tablets, or smartphones with a USB Type-C port.
Users can protect their IDs, debit cards, and other sensitive information with the Mobile Edge I.D. Sentry Credit Card Wallet. Using Wireless Security Shield™ (WSS) technology, this patent-pending design incorporates alloy-shielding material to block out unauthorized RFID access.
Power Solutions
Whether on the grid or off, power is essential to the mobile lifestyle.
The portable 20,000mAh 18W PD+QC Fast Charge High-Capacity Power Bank provides vital backup power for mobile devices. Engineered with Power Delivery and Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 technology, it can fast charge compatible devices from 0 to 50% in just 30 minutes. It works with the latest iPhone and Samsung smartphones.
Perfect for hotel rooms, the USB Wall Charger Turbo 6 transforms one wall outlet into a 6-port USB power station. With 50 watts of power, it can charge up to six devices simultaneously at blazing-fast speeds.
When a Qi-enabled device is placed on the Fast Charge Qi Wireless Charging Power Pad, charging starts on contact. Compared to standard chargers, it delivers double the power (up to 10W)! This all-in-one wireless charging system includes a Fast Charge wall adapter and a 4-foot Micro USB cable.
Buy With Confidence
All Mobile Edge protective cases, backpacks, and messenger bags come with a 100% Limited Lifetime Warranty and a 100% Customer Satisfaction Guarantee.
Editor’s Note: SAMPLES ARE AVAILABLE FOR REVIEW. Supplies are limited.
About Mobile Edge
Founded in 2002, Mobile Edge produces award-winning durable, and protective laptop cases, messenger bags, backpacks, totes, and more for busy professionals, road warriors, students, and gamers. Mobile Edge is known for its innovative and stylish designs, superior quality, lifetime warranty, and commitment to customer satisfaction. Many leading computer manufacturers rely on Mobile Edge to design and build custom cases for their products.
# # #
Paul June
Mobile Edge, LLC
pj@mobileedge.com
+1 714-399-1400
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
Mobile Edge - Carrying Cases & Tech for Today’s Mobile Lifestyle