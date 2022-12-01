This holiday season's drink of choice by My Drink Bomb, launches at Sur La Table stores in the US
The holiday's are here it's time to step up your cocktail game with artisan handcrafted drink mixer gift set by MyDrinkBomb.com
Add a little Glitter & Pazazz to your holiday drinks made in the US pure goodness”HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, December 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sur La Table stores in the US are stocked with this seasons most wanted drink bombs. This set is made with natural ingredients, organic herbs and 24K gold leaf. Flavors include Peppermint, Cranberry Orange, Gingerbread, Sugar Plum (berry blend), Espresso and, a "Naughty Bomb" with activated charcoal with hints of citrus and tangerine.
— Chloe Di Leo, CEO
Owner and CEO Chloe Di Leo is excited about this new venture for her company.
“Working with the best retail chains sets us apart from any competitor. We are the original cocktail drink bomb and we are crashing the market! There’s something to be said about creativity, hard work and authenticity.”
In October, MDB was featured on TSC Canada’s 24-hour, seven-day-a-week broadcast in several segments showcasing their unique drinks with record-breaking sales.
CEO Chloe Di Leo said, “Live television is a game-changer, a life-changing experience.”
The popular drink bombs contain all the ingredients of a cocktail put into a powder so that it can easily dissolve in alcohol and sparkling soda. By using natural flavors such as cane sugar, dry fruits, and bitters, as well as edible flowers. They create a handcrafted drink bomb with no artificial elements--while keeping all the nutrients - perfect for effortlessly creating artisan cocktails or preparing hydrating and delicious treats for children.
The company now boasts more than 40 cocktail flavors and 12 children’s varieties.
My Drink Bomb has added some fun and sparkly new additions for the holiday season!
Di Leo says, “Glitter is huge! We added it to our bombs, and it is also sold separately.”
The edible drink and food Glitter adds sparkle and fun to drinks with Glitter Cocktails for New Years Eve. They are colored ultra-fine mica to add to champagne, cocktails and more.
They are FDA approved, VEGAN, odorless, responsibly sourced, Kosher and made in the USA, and who doesn’t like adding a tasty twist to a drink of choice.
“Our peppermint twist martini bombs are a huge hit!”
These seasonal flavors capture the magic of the holidays and will put you in a merry mood whether it’s cold outside or not.
The company’s holiday giftsets also include: 12 Days of Christmas Assorted Cocktail Bombs with a 6” Swarovski Studded Cocktail Straw, 4 Pack assorted makes amusing and never boring Lucite stir sticks to add a little glam to a drink and DrinkBomb® Holiday 6 Pack of their best-selling flavors and more!
Di Leo’s secret to success she says is to really love what you do.
“BE genuine, BE unique and BE original” is one of her daily mantras that she lives by.
MDB will be launching new savory spice and cookie bombs in 2023!
My Drink Bomb has been featured in Vogue, Conde Nast, British Vogue, Travelers Magazine, GQ, House and Home and Vanity Fair.
