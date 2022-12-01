Tripledemic Urges Hospitals to Harness Disinfection Robots

OhmniClean robot disinfects a patient room OhmniClean robot disinfects a hospital waiting area OhmniClean UV disinfection robot

Autonomous Tech Prevents Spread of RSV, COVID, and Flu

OhmniClean ensures comprehensive disinfection of high-touch environments. Once OhmniClean maps the room, it can disinfect autonomously without putting staff at risk” — Dr. Thuc Vu, OhmniLabs Co-founder & CEO.

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, USA, December 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Flu season has officially arrived, but this year it’s not showing up alone. Across the country, we’re seeing a surging combination of RSV, COVID, and flu in what health officials are now calling a “Tripledemic.”

The medical community reports that some hospitals, especially children's hospitals, and NICU wards, are already over capacity treating patients of these “Tripledemic” diseases.

RSV is on the Rise

Flu and COVID viruses are well known, but RSV has been making headlines this year.

RSV is a virus that causes infections in the lungs and respiratory tract. Historically, it’s been relatively common. Most children are infected with the virus by the time they reach two years of age. But due to the various COVID prevention measures of the last few years — such as masking and social distancing — transmission rates had been relatively low.

Symptoms of RSV tend to mirror those of the common cold — congestion, dry cough, low-grade fever, sore throat, etc. However, infants and immunocompromised individuals can experience severe symptoms — high fever, severe cough & difficulty breathing, and the potential to develop into pneumonia.

Transmission of RSV

Similar to COVID and flu, the RSV virus spreads through contact with droplets from the nose and throat of infected people when they cough and sneeze. It can also spread through bedclothes, tables, and other surfaces covered in dried respiratory secretions.

“As with COVID and flu, RSV is a fomite virus that spreads through direct contact with contaminated surfaces and articles. And for this, hospitals must make even more concerted efforts to disinfect their rooms,” says Dr. Thuc Vu, OhmniLabs Co-founder & CEO. “With regular cleaning protocols unable to keep up, we’ve been receiving increased inquiries about our autonomous UV disinfection robot as hospitals seek more efficient ways to protect their patients and staff.“

UV-C Disinfection to Protect Patients and Staff

UV-C disinfection is proven to be highly effective against viruses such as RSV. While standard disinfection and control practices can fight the virus, UV-C disinfection destroys and ultimately inactivates the virus completely.

“In a high-touch environment, our disinfection robot, OhmniClean, ensures that no spot is missed and comprehensive disinfection is achieved. Once OhmniClean maps the room, it can disinfect autonomously without putting staff at risk,” says Dr. Vu. “This ensures protection against pathogens and viruses such as the ‘Tripledemic’ ones.”



About OhmniLabs

Founded in 2015 by robotics experts Jared Go, Tingxi Tan, and serial entrepreneur Thuc Vu, OhmniLabs, Inc. is a Silicon Valley robotics company that produces service robots at scale. With over 4,000 robots deployed worldwide in 49 countries, OhmniLabs made a name for itself by creating a unique, on-demand robot manufacturing model that allows it to design, engineer and manufacture custom robots based on customer needs at an unrivaled speed. The company produces all robots in the USA using proprietary 3D printing processes and boasts a vast portfolio of modular accessories that unlock a world of possibilities. OhmniLabs telepresence and UV-C disinfecting robots are used daily by businesses, medical professionals, schools, and major sports teams around the world.



