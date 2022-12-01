It’s a Jazzy Holiday Season this December for Philadelphia’s The Jazz Sanctuary with 4 Free, Live Concerts
The Jazz Sanctuary concludes the 11th year of the non-profit performing arts group in December 2022.
“Jazz & Joe” in Philly Suburbs – Yardley, Buckingham, Devon and Spring House – Make for a Swinging Good Time This Month
The month begins tonight, with an evening of “Jazz & Joe” (live music, coffee and treats) at Yardley’s Episcopal Church of the Incarnation (1505 Makefield Road, Morrisville, PA 19067). This 90-minute performance, which begins at 7 p.m., features The Jazz Sanctuary Quintet, including James Dell’Orefice (piano), Leon Jordan Sr. (drums), Randy Sutin (vibes/percussion), Eddie Etkins (saxophone) and Alan Segal (bass), joined by special guest vocalist, Paula Johns. This concert performance is free of charge.
Another evening of “Jazz & Joe” with The Jazz Sanctuary quintet is set for Thursday, December 8 at Buckingham’s Trinity Episcopal Church (Routes 202 & 413, Buckingham, PA 18912). This concert performance, which begins at 7:30 p.m., is free of charge.
On the morning of Sunday, December 11, The Jazz Sanctuary Quintet performs during the 10 a.m. services at Main Line Unitarian Church (816 South Valley Forge Road, Devon, PA 19333).
On Thursday, December 15, “Jazz & Joe” returns to Bethlehem Baptist Church (Penllyn Pike and Dager Rd., Spring House, PA 19422) with The Jazz Sanctuary Quintet. This free, 90-minute concert performance begins at 7 p.m.
“In December, The Jazz Sanctuary will have been offering free live performances in Philadelphia and its suburbs for 11 years,” said Alan Segal, founder and Executive Director of The Jazz Sanctuary. “If all goes as planned, we will end 2022 having reached 694 live events. It’s such a wonderful milestone, and we expect to reach our 750th performance next summer. We hope to have over 75 events in the coming year, and to build on our education goals by reintroducing the Sanctuary Jam at St. Mary’s in Philadelphia, through a partnership with the University of Pennsylvania and Drexel University to serve both their communities and the residents of West Philadelphia and University City.”
Segal noted that from December 1, 2022, through January 31, 2023, The Jazz Sanctuary will match all donations made to the organization. Donations to support the mission of The Jazz Sanctuary continue to be vital to the growth of the organization as they enter their second decade. The Jazz Sanctuary is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that brings jazz music free of charge to charitable organizations, community centers, and houses of worship, among others.
Interested donors or sponsors, as well as local townships, houses of worship, community centers or other public venues interested in participating in, or hosting The Jazz Sanctuary live events, are encouraged to contact Alan Segal directly, either by phone at (215) 208-7314 or by e-mail at music@thejazzsanctuary.com.
Since its founding in 2011, The Jazz Sanctuary has brought over 675 live performances to people throughout Philadelphia and the neighboring Pennsylvania and New Jersey suburbs. In addition, the organization brings their music to healthcare facilities, including regular performances for the Council on Brain Injury and others in the region.
Charitable events in the five-county area have served organizations such as Friendship Circle, Cradle of Hope, Ronald McDonald House, Interfaith Hospital Center of the Main Line and Council on Brain Injury and Re-Med golf outing and therapy sessions.
Funding for The Jazz Sanctuary comes from individual donors as well as sponsors, including CBIZ, Compass Ion Advisors, Philadelphia Federal Credit Union, The Big Event, ZLED Lighting, Quantum Think and DMG Global.
A two-part video of the recent concert performance by The Jazz Sanctuary on Monday, June 6 is now available on The Jazz Sanctuary website at https://thejazzsanctuary.com/jazzn-joe-video/.
Updated information about all upcoming Jazz Sanctuary events is available at https://thejazzsanctuary.com/schedule-of-events-updated-weekly/.
Additional information is available at http://www.thejazzsanctuary.com
