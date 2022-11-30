Protect Your Identity, Come Shred Your Sensitive Documents for Free!

COLUMBIA, S.C. — December is Identity Theft Awareness Month and the South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs (SCDCA) urges consumers to stay on guard. ID theft is costly and affects many in South Carolina. Since January 1, 2022, 327 consumers reported losing $576,725.68 because of ID theft. The number one way criminals used stolen identities was to open a new credit card in their name.

To help consumers keep their personal info safe and help families in need this holiday season, SCDCA is holding a joint shred event /donation drive with Harvest Hope:

Free Holiday Shred Event/Donation Drive with Harvest Hope & Shred360

When: December 6 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: SCDCA Office parking lot, 293 Greystone Blvd, Columbia, 29210

To shred your sensitive documents in a timely manner, the shred event is set up as a drive-through. Attendees are encouraged to stay in their vehicles; have your donation for Harvest Hope and sensitive information ready to be taken by a Shred360 worker. For a list of donations that Harvest Hope needs most, click here. Consumers are limited to (3) three boxes (copy paper box or smaller) or (3) three bags (kitchen trash bag or smaller) per vehicle. There is no need to remove binder clips, paper clips, staples, rubber bands or CDs/DVDs prior to shredding.

SCDCA is also holding two free webinars in December on ID Theft:

ID Theft Basics, December 7 at 10:30 a.m. – We will cover the basics of what ID theft is, how it can happen and the free tools for how you can protect your information.

How Businesses Have to Protect Your Personal Information, December 14 at 10:30 a.m. – We will provide an overview of state and federal laws that tell businesses how to handle your personal information.

For basic steps to consider no matter the type of identity theft, read SCDCA’s Identity Theft Toolkit: What You Need to Do” and “Step-by-Step” guides in the How to Report section of the ID Theft webpage. Consumers who have identity theft questions or who would like help with the steps to mitigate their identity theft situation please contact the Identity Theft Unit for one-on-one assistance. Call (844) TELL DCA (835-5322) or fill out an ID Theft Intake form by visiting consumer.sc.gov.