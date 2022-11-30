Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,839 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 312,056 in the last 365 days.

G&F Lands to Close for Winter

Mark Gocke, Public Information Specialist, 307-249-5811

November 30, 2022

Sign Up up for our newsletter

Jackson - Wyoming Game and Fish Department Wildlife Habitat Management Areas (WHMA) in the Jackson and Pinedale regions are closing for the season December 1 to provide protections for wildlife on their winter ranges. All closures are to human presence with an exception at the South Park WHMA where a designated portion on the eastern side of the property will remain open for walk-in waterfowl hunting Dec. 1-Dec 31. Posted signs mark the boundary of the area open to waterfowl hunting.
 

Greys River Alpine Closed Dec. 1 through April 30
Camp Creek Jackson Closed Dec. 1 through April 30
Horse Creek Jackson Closed Dec. 1 through April 30
South Park Jackson Closed Dec. 1 through April 30
*Signed area open to foot traffic
  Dec 1 through December 31
Half Moon Pinedale Closed Dec. 1 through April 30
Soda Lake Pinedale Closed Dec. 1 through April 30
Fall Creek Pinedale Closed Dec. 1 through April 30
Luke Lynch Pinedale Closed Dec. 1 through April 30
Black Butte Pinedale Closed Dec. 1 through April 30
 
One other closure of note is at the Alpine wetland area located at the south end of Palisades Reservoir near Alpine. The hunting of waterfowl is not permitted there throughout the waterfowl season.

- WGFD -


 

You just read:

G&F Lands to Close for Winter

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.