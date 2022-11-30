G&F Lands to Close for Winter

Jackson - Wyoming Game and Fish Department Wildlife Habitat Management Areas (WHMA) in the Jackson and Pinedale regions are closing for the season December 1 to provide protections for wildlife on their winter ranges. All closures are to human presence with an exception at the South Park WHMA where a designated portion on the eastern side of the property will remain open for walk-in waterfowl hunting Dec. 1-Dec 31. Posted signs mark the boundary of the area open to waterfowl hunting.



Greys River Alpine Closed Dec. 1 through April 30 Camp Creek Jackson Closed Dec. 1 through April 30 Horse Creek Jackson Closed Dec. 1 through April 30 South Park Jackson Closed Dec. 1 through April 30

*Signed area open to foot traffic

Dec 1 through December 31 Half Moon Pinedale Closed Dec. 1 through April 30 Soda Lake Pinedale Closed Dec. 1 through April 30 Fall Creek Pinedale Closed Dec. 1 through April 30 Luke Lynch Pinedale Closed Dec. 1 through April 30 Black Butte Pinedale Closed Dec. 1 through April 30

One other closure of note is at the Alpine wetland area located at the south end of Palisades Reservoir near Alpine. The hunting of waterfowl is not permitted there throughout the waterfowl season.

