David Marom, And The Library Project
EINPresswire.com/ -- David Marom, the owner of The Horizon Group, pulled off significant changes to the 61 Rivington Project. Marom and The Horizon Group successfully changed a former New York Public Library location into condominiums on the Lower East Side.
In 1905, the structure went up as a branch of the New York Public Library. The most notable feature was a façade that had a pair of square Corinthian columns, as well as an entablature and parapet. This section of the building was kept with the changes and overall redesign to turn the building into desirable housing.
The Horizon Group property has 11 homes, ranging from one-bedroom to three-bedroom floor plans. There’s also enough space for a gym, a virtual doorman system, bike storage, and a rooftop terrace.
After working on the inside of the former library, David Marom and his team found a way to maximize space and create natural light as much as possible. Every home has oak floors and high ceilings to open up the space. Installing modern kitchens equipped with walnut and matted lacquered cabinets helps make each home unique. Each home is built and has already been sold.
In 2021, the 61 Rivington Project officially received “The Library” name and opened for business.
David Marom’s firm has consistently found new, exciting ways to make the most out of an existing building with historical significance. When the right opportunities arise, he’s quick to look into it as a potential project. Gaining a reputation as one of the top firms in this particular industry opens the door for more opportunities as unique as the Rivington Project.
For more information on the Rivington Project, visit https://horizonus.com/61-rivington. To look at all past, current, and future projects from The Horizon Group, the firm’s website is https://horizonus.com/.
David Marom is the owner and operator of The Horizon Group. They are a real estate development, acquisition, and investment firm. Working in and around New York City, properties range from office parks to single-family homes.
With over 35 years of experience, The Horizon Group continues putting effort and work into every project. They have over 30 residential and commercial properties currently, with more on the way when the right property becomes available.
