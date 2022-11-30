The Wrong Guy Announced As Official Selection At Kevin Smith's SModcastle Film Festival

The Wrong Guy will screen on BLOCK 07- Thursday, December 1, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. at the Atlantic Movie House - the new SModCastle Cinemas in Atlantic Highlands - 82 First Ave, Atlantic Highlands, NJ 07716 and will also go Live on YouTube simultaneously. Director Alejandro Montoya Marin - Photo Credit: Irvin Rivera Photography

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NEW JERSEY , UNITED STATES , November 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Director Alejandro Montoya Marin’s short film The Wrong Guy has been announced as an Official Selection at SModcastle Film Festival created by Kevin Smith (Clerks.)

On the surface, Daniel (John Kaler) is a contentedly married, father of two, and assistant bank manager in a small Texas town. Behind literal closed doors, however, he deals with the stresses and boredom of his average life by indulging in delusions of vigilante justice. Employing mediocre workouts and harmful diets, he believes he's a hero as he enacts revenge on those who've crossed him, by way of petty vandalism. But his actions have new consequences when he is caught "dealing out justice" to the property of a desperate and corrupt government agent who will extort Daniel for all he's worth.

Director Montoya Marin who was famously mentored by Director Robert Rodriguez on Rebel Without a Crew said: “Kevin Smith is an indie cinema legend who along the likes of Tarantino, Anderson, Bigelow, Rodriguez and so many more shaped the 90's and have inspired so many like me. To be a part of something in the View Askew and indie cinema relates is a dream come true.”

From Kevin Smith & Friends comes a film festival that takes place in a Castle. Presenting the First Annual SModcastle Film Festival, a Central Jersey showcase of cinema hosted by the guy who made Clerks once and held a mere hundred steps from the very place he made it - Quick Stop Groceries in Leonardo New Jersey! Welcoming entries from all over the world, the SModcastle Film Festival will be a week-long summer event filled with features, short films, animation, documentaries & more.



