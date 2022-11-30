Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Extends Application Deadline for the Broadband Opportunity Program

The Deadline to Apply is December 9, 2022

Tallahassee, FL – Today, the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) announced that the deadline to apply for funding through the Broadband Opportunity Program has been extended to December 9, 2022. This extension will accommodate communities impacted by recent hurricanes by providing additional time to apply and will not impact the state’s timeline to issue awards.

$400 million in total is available through the Broadband Opportunity Program and will be awarded through grants of up to $5 million. This program funds the installation and deployment of broadband Internet infrastructure in unserved Florida communities, providing valuable access to telehealth, economic, educational, and workforce development opportunities to offer a brighter future for all Floridians.

“The projects funded through the Broadband Opportunity Program will shape the future of broadband in Florida, and DEO is committed to helping eligible entities develop the strongest possible applications,” said DEO Secretary Dane Eagle. “I strongly encourage community leaders to apply for this funding and connect with DEO’s Office of Broadband for technical assistance.”

DEO recently hosted a Statewide Technical Assistance Webinar, available here, and a Rural Technical Assistance Webinar, available here , to provide information on the Broadband Opportunity Program's timeline, application, funding, and eligibility, and addressed remaining questions at the end of the presentation.

DEO staff are available to provide support throughout the application process. Applicants are strongly encouraged to attend all scheduled webinars and trainings provided by DEO. Applicants can find current information about the Broadband Opportunity Program www.FloridaJobs.org/Broadband . Questions regarding the program should be sent to Broadband@DEO.MyFlorida.com.

