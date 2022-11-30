Berkeley Humane and BISSELL Pet Foundation Bring Holiday Hope to Shelter Pets December 2 – 4, 2022
Berkeley Humane joins 275+ shelters participating in “Empty the Shelters – Holiday Hope” eventBERKELEY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Berkeley Humane (Berkeley-East Bay Humane Society) and BISSELL Pet Foundation, a national animal welfare organization dedicated to ending pet homelessness, are teaming up to bring hope to the nation’s shelter pets this holiday season with its “Empty the Shelters – Holiday Hope” adoption event. The event will take place this weekend, December 2 – 4, 11:00am to 4:00pm, at 2700 Ninth Street, in Berkeley. Thanks to the generosity of BISSELL Pet Foundation, Berkeley Humane will offer reduced adoption fees of $50 per cat or dog during this nationwide event.
“As we head into the holiday season, we’re grateful to the BISSELL Pet Foundation for partnering with us to find homes for even more animals by offering reduced adoption fees,” said Kristen Loomer, Director of Operations at Berkeley Humane. “With shelter overcrowding at an all-time high, every animal adoption frees up a space for another animal at our shelter. We’re hoping to get the word out and send home a record number of dogs, cats, puppies, and kittens this weekend.”
"BISSELL Pet Foundation is in constant communication with our shelter partners across the country and they are struggling with unprecedented increases in owner surrenders and longer stays for pets," said Cathy Bissell, Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation. "With so many great pets waiting in shelters, our ‘Empty the Shelters – Holiday Hope’ event is the perfect opportunity to save a life through adoption. If you can’t adopt, please consider fostering.”
The BISSELL Foundation’s “Empty the Shelters” event is the largest funded adoption event in the country. This lifesaving event began in 2016 with a goal of encouraging more families to choose adoption. Nearly 160,000 pets have found loving homes since its inception. “Empty the Shelters” is BISSELL Pet Foundation’s largest program, partnering with 560 animal welfare organizations in 47 states and Canada to reduce adoption fees.
The Berkeley Humane Difference
Every animal adopted at Berkeley Humane receives medical care and behavioral evaluations before being made available for adoptions. Included are all current vaccines, microchip, spay/neuter surgery, flea, tick, and worm treatments, felv/fiv test for cats at the discretion of our veterinarian, or heartworm preventative for dogs. The adoption package also includes a temporary leash or carrier, $250 worth of medical care with VCA Animals Hospitals, a certificate for a free examination at a local veterinary hospital, optional discounted pet insurance, and a 30% discount on dog training classes through Berkeley Humane’s dog training program, Train the Bay.
“If you’ve been thinking about adding a furry pet member to your family during the holiday season, this weekend is a great time to do it,” said Loomer.
ABOUT BERKELEY HUMANE
With its origins dating back to 1895, today Berkeley Humane serves the people and animals of our community by providing life-saving programs for cats and dogs, cultivating compassion, and strengthening the human-animal bond. With the support of a dedicated and talented volunteer and staff team, Berkeley Humane intakes animals from municipal shelters around the Bay Area who are often in need of medical care, improved nutrition, enrichment and lots of love. Learn more at berkeleyhumane.org.
ABOUT BISSELL PET FOUNDATION
BISSELL Pet Foundation is a charitable 501C(3) nonprofit organization with a mission to help reduce the number of animals in shelters through pet adoption, spay/neuter programs, vaccinations, microchipping and emergency support. Founded in 2011 by Cathy Bissell, BPF is an extension of her long-standing love for animals and commitment to their welfare. BPF has since partnered with more than 5,600 shelters and rescues across the U.S. and Canada to help pets find loving homes. The foundation is supported by generous donors and BISSELL Inc. where every purchase saves pets. To learn more, visit bissellpetfoundation.org.
