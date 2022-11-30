Tech Advisors hosts, Nextiva sponsors First Annual Small Business Tech Day New England on December 15

Konrad Martin, Tech Advisors CEO

Kevin O’Leary (Shark Tank), Eric O’Neill (FBI), Entrepreneur Mike Michalowicz, IT/Cybersecurity Expert Konrad Martin (Tech Advisors) team up for event

We’re thrilled that Nextiva is partnering with us. Our impressive line-up will offer vital insights and clear solutions to help small businesses be the best they can be.” — Konrad Martin, Tech Advisors CEO

BOSTON, MA, USA, November 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Konrad Martin, CEO and co-founder of Tech Advisors, a leading technology solution provider for small to mid-sized businesses founded by CPAs and specializing in providing IT and cybersecurity services to the CPA field, announced today that Nextiva is sponsoring the first annual Small Business Tech Day New England, taking place on Thursday, December 15.

Small Business Tech Day New England is part of the much larger Small Business Tech Day, taking place simultaneously throughout the United States and Canada on December 15. The New England event runs from 12 noon to 3:45 p.m.

In addition to Martin, who is also serving as host, this free online event includes celebrities like Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary, former FBI counterterrorism and counterintelligence operative Eric O’Neill and best-selling author and entrepreneur extraordinaire Mike Michalowicz.

Nextiva provides fully cloud-based VoIP commercial phone service, and was rated Best Business Phone Service in 2022 by U.S. News.

The event will help small businesses equip themselves with the best technology and practices available today to increase productivity and profitability and protect them against online threats.

“We’re thrilled that Nextiva is partnering with us to help small businesses better understand and successfully manage their technology issues,” said Martin. “Our impressive line-up will offer vital insights and clear solutions to help small businesses be the best they can be.”

For more information about Small Business Tech Day New England, or to register, visit https://www.smallbusinesstechday.com/newengland or call 508-359-4028.

About Tech Advisors

Founded in 2005, Tech Advisors (www.tech-adv.com) is a complete technology solution provider, 100% committed to seeing that business owners have the most reliable, professional IT service. The firm, a family business, specializes in providing IT solutions including cybersecurity, compliance, cloud computing and more to growing businesses across a wide range of industries in Massachusetts and throughout the East Coast. Tech Advisors was named a Top 250 MSP (Managed Service Provider) in 2022 and a Top 250 MSSP (Managed Security Service Providers) in 2021; firm CEO Konrad Martin is an author of Cybersecurity and Small Business, and is nationally recognized for his knowledge of compliance and cybersecurity issues. Tech Advisors maintains offices in Boston, MA, Providence, RI, Marlborough, MA and Palm Beach, FL. For additional information please visit their website at www.tech-adv.com, email info@tech-adv.com, or call (508) 359-4028.