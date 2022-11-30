The Doctor's Death Diagnosis - Book Giveaway
Author Edward G. Palmer announced a book drawing at Goodreads.com from December 1-30, 2022, to giveaway 100 Kindle editions of "The Doctor's Death Diagnosis."
People do not have to accept a terminal diagnosis or live with severe illness. There are alternative health, healing, and hope strategies in "The Doctor's Death Diagnosis" book.”MAPLE GROVE, MINNESOTA, USA, November 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Edward G. Palmer announced that a drawing is being held at Goodreads.com from December 1-30, 2022, to giveaway 100 Kindle editions of "The Doctor's Death Diagnosis." This giveaway is part of the author's book launch. The author joined the Goodreads.com author community and has started a blog where readers can ask him questions. This new book focuses on alternative health, healing, and hope approaches.
The author wrote this book concerned that most patients under a doctor's death [or terminal] diagnosis would follow the doctor's palliative care to their grave. The author would choose a series of alternative health strategies to effect healing. People do not necessarily have to accept a terminal diagnosis or live with a severe illness. There are many alternative health and healing options.
Author Edward Palmer said: "Recent news articles are questioning whether there is any remaining trust in the medical industry following the Covid pandemic. Today, the deductible for a family is often over $6700 per year, and annual health care premiums might be $15,000 or more. It's time for a more cost-effective approach to the family's health. In early 1971, I embarked on such an approach to my health. I emphasized nutraceuticals and self-care over traditional reliance on doctors. "The Doctor's Death Diagnosis" discusses 50 years of alternative health practices. The book includes a list of "100 Healing Secrets & Tips" that most people do not know. When it comes to an actual death diagnosis, people should know that many alternative approaches exist to healing outside of standardized medical knowledge. Certainly outside of standard allopathic medical treatment modalities."
The Doctor's Death Diagnosis book is available in three digital and two print editions. Kindle and print editions are available at Amazon. PDF and ePub editions are accessible at the book website of www.thedoctorsdeathdiagnosis.com. The author, via Skype, Zoom, or phone, is available to answer all inquiries about the book.
