Max Duggan wins the 2022 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award®

The first TCU Horned Frog wins the Golden Arm Award

BALTIMORE, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Max Duggan has won the 2022 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award® presented annually by the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Educational Foundation, Inc. and A. O. Smith Corporation to the nation's top quarterback who best exemplifies character, scholastic and athletic achievement. Duggan is the first TCU Horned Frog to win this prestigious award.

Duggan has led TCU to a 12-0 record, a berth in the Big 12 Conference Championship Game and the No. 3 ranking in the AP Poll and AFCA Coaches Poll. The senior is fourth in the nation in passing efficiency with a 171.3 rating. He is tied for second among Power 5 quarterbacks, one off the lead, with 16 touchdown passes of at least 20 yards and has accounted for three or more touchdowns in eight of his 11 starts this season.

The senior from Council Bluffs, Iowa, leads the Big 12 in passing efficiency, touchdown passes (29), completion percentage (66.6), passing yards (3,070), yards per attempt (9.3) and yards per completion (13.9). He has thrown just three interceptions. The completion percentage ranks second for a season at TCU while the touchdown passes and his 34 touchdowns responsible for (29 passing, 5 rushing) are third.

With a 73-yard touchdown pass to Taye Barber and a 67-yard scoring run just 1:18 apart against Oklahoma, Duggan became just the second player nationally in the last 15 years and first since Lamar Jackson in 2016 with a touchdown pass and touchdown run of at least 60 yards in the first quarter of a game.

Duggan's achievements will be honored on Wednesday, December 7, in Baltimore, MD by the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Educational Foundation, Inc., and A. O. Smith. Former Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Cleveland Browns and current Senior Football Advisor to the New York Jets, Phil Savage, will be this year's guest speaker welcoming Duggan into the fraternity of Golden Arm Award quarterbacks.

The candidates are selected by the distinguished Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Selection Committee, a group of prominent college football journalists, commentators, announcers, and former players. The award annually recognizes the top senior or upperclassman quarterback set to graduate with their class. Candidates are chosen based on player performance on-and-off the field.

Giving life to the commitment to give back, the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Educational Foundation, Inc. and presenting sponsor A. O. Smith continue to promote football on all levels by providing financial aid to deserving young scholar athletes. A. O. Smith is committed to creating innovative solutions that set new standards in the water heating industry.

Sharing a tradition of innovation with Johnny Unitas, who invented football's two-minute drill, A. O. Smith has been an innovator in its industry for more than a century. A. O. Smith offers its customers an additional advantage in that the company designs, builds, distributes and supports the world's broadest and deepest line of residential and commercial water heaters, as well as commercial boilers. This single-source concept simplifies ordering, installation and service and is backed by 80 years of research and innovation.

For more information on the Golden Arm Award, please visit: Golden Arm Award. Additionally, follow the conversation throughout the college football season on Twitter and use the hashtags #GoldenArmAward and #InnovationLeaders.

Sponsors of the Golden Arm Award Presented by A. O. Smith Corporation include: MedStar Sports Medicine, The Babe Ruth Museum, Comcast, Dunbar Security Solutions, Four Seasons Hotel Baltimore, Haddock Investments, HMS Insurance Associates, Inc., Milwaukee Tool, Encore, TRAY, AE2 Creative, Wolf Professional Security, and ZBest Executive & Global Transportation Services.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of residential and commercial water heaters. A. O. Smith offers its customers an additional advantage in that the company designs, builds, distributes and supports the world's broadest and deepest line of residential and commercial water heaters, as well as commercial boilers. This single source concept simplifies ordering, installation and service and is backed by 80 years of research and innovation. For the most up-to-date A. O. Smith news, like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and visit http://www.hotwater.com/.

Media Contact

John Unitas, Jr., The Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Educational Foundation, Inc., 410.456.6785, JU@GoldenArmAward.com

SOURCE The Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Educational Foundation, Inc.