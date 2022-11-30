Submit Release
InventHelp Inventor Develops E Z Tie Grid Kit for Quilters & Blanket Makers (MHO-206)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I made 27 blankets for Christmas last year using my technique and found this process to be fast and easy. I thought other quilters and blanket makers would appreciate this kit," said an inventor, from Montpelier, Idaho, "so I invented the E Z TIE GRID KIT. My design would make it easier to mark the tie points evenly every time and it would help to reduce errors."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved method for measuring and marking blankets/quilts for tying. It also ensures that the necessary supplies and instructions are accessible for quilters. As a result, it saves time and effort and it eliminates the need to measure with a ruler from one tie to another. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for quilters and blanket makers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-MHO-206, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

