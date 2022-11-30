Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,912 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 311,983 in the last 365 days.

Media advisory - Environment and Climate Change Canada to hold a hybrid technical briefing on Canada's role and priorities ahead of COP15 and a tour of the Palais des congrès

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 30, 2022 /CNW/ - Media representatives are advised that senior officials from Environment and Climate Change Canada will hold a bilingual technical briefing regarding Canada's role and priorities ahead of COP15. The briefing will be on background only and is not for attribution.

Media representatives on-site are also invited to participate in a tour of the venue following the briefing.

Event:

Hybrid technical briefing (in-person and virtual via Zoom)

Date:

Friday, December 2, 2022

Time:

10:00 a.m. (EST)

Location:

International Media Center

Inside the Palais des congrès

1001 Place Jean-Paul-Riopelle

Montréal, QC


For the virtual portion of the technical briefing, media representatives are asked to register for the Zoom webinar by contacting Media Relations at Environment and Climate Change Canada.

Event:

Tour of the venue (in-person only)

Date:

Friday, December 2, 2022

Time:

11:00 a.m. (EST)

Location:

Palais des congrès

1001 Place Jean-Paul-Riopelle

Montréal, QC


*Notes for accredited media attending events in-person:

ACCESS TO THE VENUE

  • On-site participation in this event is for COP15 accredited media only.
  • Media must be in possession of their accreditation badge to access the venue. Please allow time to obtain your badge.
  • Information on how and where to obtain your badge is available via this link: Convention on Biological Diversity (cbd.int).

COVID-19 REQUIREMENTS

  • Please note that masks are mandatory and you will be required to take the COVID-19 rapid antigen test prior to entry.
  • Media can find information on the COVID-19 protocols for COP15 here: Convention on Biological Diversity (cbd.int) (see Health, Safety and Security section).

Environment and Climate Change Canada's Twitter page

Environment and Climate Change Canada's Facebook page

SOURCE Environment and Climate Change Canada

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/30/c0188.html

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

You just read:

Media advisory - Environment and Climate Change Canada to hold a hybrid technical briefing on Canada's role and priorities ahead of COP15 and a tour of the Palais des congrès

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.