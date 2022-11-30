Labbaik Hajj Umrah launches new affordable packages for Hajj and Umrah for Muslims in the UK
Labbaik Hajj Umrah has been one of London's most trusted travel agencies for Hajj & Umrah packages for the last 7 years.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Labbaik Hajj Umrah is a London-based traveling agency offering Hajj and Umrah packages at affordable prices. Hajj is Muslims' sacred journey (pilgrimage) in the last month of the Islamic year in Mecca, Saudi Arabia. Every Muslim must visit this place at least once yearly, provided they can afford it. Since no less than 5% of the population of the UK is comprised of the Muslim community, the scope of this business is quite good and is never expected to go low. Currently, LHU is offering very affordable packages for Hajj and Umrah.
Similarly, Umrah is a non-mandatory pilgrimage made by Muslims to Mecca. Umrah can be performed at any time of the year. The price of Hajj and Umrah depends on several parameters like the time of departure, type of ticket, quality of hotels, and the distance between the hotel and the Great Mosque of Mecca. Labbaik Hajj Umrah has tried to make the pilgrimage affordable for many Muslims in the UK by offering Hajj and Umrah packages. Labbaik Hajj Umrah is planning to launch its services in Ireland and other European countries.
The significant highlights of Labbaik Hajj Umrah include the following:
- Offering affordable Hajj Packages
- Offering affordable Umrah Packages
- Best service for first-timers and lone travelers
- Special contracts for premium airlines
- Providing services in all of the UK
- Planning to expand to Ireland and other European countries
LHU has special contracts for premium airlines, like direct flights with British Airways and Saudi Airlines. It provides adjustable budgets with deals for 3-star, 4-star, and 5-Star Hotel chains.
The current packages for Hajj and Umrah can be seen at: www.labbaikhajjumrah.co.uk
About Company:
Labbaik Hajj Umrah is one of London's most trusted travel agencies for Hajj & Umrah packages. For almost 7 years, Labbaik Hajj Umrah has been providing precisely crafted Hajj and Umrah packages for pilgrims departing from the United Kingdom.
For updates follow @LabaikHajjUmrah on Facebook and Twitter.
Syed Ali
Labbaik Hajj Umrah
info@labbaikhajjumrah.co.uk
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other