Multi-Tech Platform Pioneer inGen Dynamics Underscores Growth Potential with Venture Debt Raise and Workforce Expansion
AI, Robotics and Smart Automation innovator signs $2M debt financing and reaches milestone 100 team member mark.
These are exciting times; strengthening the team in key geographies and making the right investments in products and new markets will ensure that we carry strong momentum into 2023.”PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, USA, December 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- inGen Dynamics (https://www.ingendynamics.com/), a Palo Alto based AI, Robotics and Smart Automation organization, maintains its strong recent growth momentum by closing a $2M working capital facility to further develop product and service capacity and rapidly expand the brand into new territories, including Southeast Asia and the Middle East.
— Eric Egnet, Chief Strategy Officer, InGen Dynamics Inc.
The venture debt was supplied by a group of investors based in Switzerland, Singapore, Hong Kong, Brazil, and the US, along with a consortium of financial institutions from the Asia Pacific region.
This debt facility comes a year after inGen Dynamics received a $50M P.I.P.E. commitment from Global Emerging Markets, and further reflects the company’s progress from early ambitious Robotics Research & Platform Development start-up to a more strategically diversified Smart Automation, intelligent security, and advanced AI emerging growth company.
Speaking on the funding round, inGen Dynamics CEO Arshad Hisham said, “The current environment is serving up fresh opportunities, both in terms of new markets and potential talent hiring. This debt arrangement will enable us to accelerate our growth and continue to offer market-leading Robotics and AI products.”
Funding a growing operational and innovation capability, the cash injection will add advisory and talent depth across Engineering, Marketing and Robotics to support the growing team worldwide by the end of 2022.
Eric Egnet, Chief Strategy Officer of inGen Dynamics commented, “These are exciting times, and we can confidently say that we are growing and expanding our operations worldwide. Strengthening the team in key geographies such as Singapore, the UK, and the US, and making the right investments in products and new markets will ensure that we carry strong momentum into 2023.”
Notes to Editor:
Founded in 2015 and based in Palo Alto, California, inGen Dynamics is a privately owned and innovation-driven platform company focused on AI, Robotics, and Smart Automation and dedicated to positively influencing the world's perception of intelligent machines. They design and supply a diverse ecosystem of enterprise-focused hardware, software, and cloud platform services to Home and Business markets globally, including Aido, the next-generation modular Service Robot specifically designed for Households, Hospitality, Healthcare, and Retail. Their portfolio of intuitive and practical technology solutions is conceived and built to help millions of people live more fulfilling, healthier, and safer lives.
The company and its products have been featured in major global research reports on security & home robotics and covered by VentureBeat, Bloomberg, Business Insider, Yahoo Finance, IEEE, Fortune, PopSci, Forbes, BCG, Discovery, and Mashable.
The foregoing information is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute or form part of, and should not be construed as, any offer for sale or subscription of, or any invitation to offer to buy or subscribe for, any shares or other securities of inGen Dynamics, nor should it or any part of it form the basis of, or be relied on, in any connection with, any contract, commitment or investment decision whatsoever.
This document contains forward-looking statements, which include information concerning possible or assumed future results of operations and descriptions of business strategies. These statements often include words such as “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “will,” “may,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “more,” “goal,” or similar expressions. The statements are based on assumptions that made, based on inGen's experience in the industry as well as its perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments, and other factors thought appropriate. It is believed these judgements are reasonable. However, you should understand that these statements are not guarantees of performance or results. Actual results, including in terms of the company's products and financial results, could differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements.
Steve Copestake
inGen Dynamics Inc.
+44 7733 075547
steve.copestake@ingendynamics.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn