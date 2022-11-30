E-commerce week and Online Friday 2022 to open this week

VIETNAM, November 30 - HÀ NỘI — An e-commerce week is taking place from November 28 to December 4 while Việt Nam Online Shopping Day - Online Friday 2022 is scheduled to last from December 2-4, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).

The week-long event offers opportunities for enterprises operating in the fields of e-commerce and digital technology to introduce their products, services and solutions to develop Việt Nam's e-commerce market.

According to the MoIT, during the above-mentioned time frame, consumers can buy products at attractive prices on the website https://onlinefriday.vn.

The ministry will coordinate with TikTok to introduce the hashtag #OnlineFriday2022 on the platform with 60 million views, encourage users to make videos to share useful shopping experiences as well as introduce quality products and attractive promotions to millions of consumers across the country.

The MoIT will also work with ACCESSTRADE - one of the largest and most reputable affiliate marketing platforms in Việt Nam - to share and offer solutions to help businesses quickly access technologies to increase revenue.

Online Friday 2022 aims to promote the development of e-commerce and the application of solutions to support enterprises in increasing sales and developing sustainably, it said. VNS