STP and Antea Group announce the release of its recently updated EHS Audit Protocol for Lithuania 2022
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- STP ComplianceEHS (STP) and Antea Group announce the release of f its recently updated Environmental, Health and Safety (EHS) Audit Protocol for Lithuania 2022. This audit protocol covers relevant national EHS requirements. The regulatory date for the current release is October 2022. Leading companies around the world use EHS audit protocols to understand the scope of their EHS regulatory obligations and rapidly collect, share, archive, and export audit findings in a cost-effective manner. EHS audit protocols are now also prepared by Antea Group in partnership with STP and continue to focus on those national (plus, in some cases, regional or provincial) EHS requirements that have site-specific applications for manufacturing operations. As a leading EHS management consulting firm with a global network of experienced EHS teaming partners, Antea Group has in-depth knowledge and technical expertise of local/regional EHS requirements.
STP maintains leading-edge EHS audit protocols for more than 50 jurisdictions. The protocol documents are written in English and are available in MS Word, Adobe Acrobat and Excel formats, as well as through STP’s web-based portal or can be integrated into an existing company platform. Using the protocols’ custom templates and advanced functionality features, auditors can easily track audit findings and manage data over time to improve compliance, risk management and safety performance. In addition, STP’s formatting is compatible with leading risk management and sustainability platform providers.
Highlights of selected legislation covered in the newly developed protocol include:
The Republic of Lithuania has a political regime that combines presidential and parliamentary government institutions. Lithuania is a democratic, social, independent, and sovereign republic. Lithuania is a democratic, social, independent, and sovereign republic. The State is one and indivisible. Its government is unitary, representative, and decentralized and is organized according to the principle of the separation of powers: The Executive Power, Legislative
Power, and Judicial Power.
The Ministry of Environment carries out the state management functions assigned to it by laws and other legal acts in the areas of environmental protection, forestry, use of natural resources, territorial planning, construction, housing and geology and implements state policy in these areas. The main implementing and controlling institutions of the Ministry of the Environment are the Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of Environmental Protection. The operational functions of the Environmental Protection Agency are related to the implementation of the main objectives: to protect the air from pollution, to maintain lower levels of air pollution in zones and agglomerations and, as possible, better environmental air quality, to carry out environmental regulation of economic activities and/or to implement measures that help to carry out environmental protection of economic activities regulation, to implement state policy in the field of management of chemicals and preparations (mixtures), to implement measures to preserve and improve the condition of surface water bodies, to ensure rational use of living natural resources and their proper protection that meets the requirements of legal acts. The Department of Environmental Protection carries out state control of environmental protection to ensure legality and law and order in the field of environmental protection and use of natural resources.
Environmental Protection
The Law on Environmental Impact Assessment of Planned Economic Activities of the Republic of Lithuania, approved in 1996 (newest redaction in 2017), creates a unique and coordinated system to identify, prevent, supervise, control, and correct in advance the negative environmental impacts derived from human actions expressed through investment projects. Based on this law and other Environmental Protection legislation and regulatory documents, a company planning economic activities listed must carry out an environmental impact assessment according to this Law and the Description of the procedure for assessing the impact of the planned economic activity on the environment (approved in 2017) and receive the conclusion of the Environmental Protection Agency regarding compliance of the planned economic activity with the requirements of legal acts.
Occupational Safety and Health
Occupational Safety and Health Law of the Republic of Lithuania (July 1, 2003, No. IX-1672, adopted by the Seimas of the Republic of Lithuania). The purpose of this Law is to determine: legal provisions and requirements in order to protect employees from occupational risks or to reduce such risks; general provisions of the procedure for occupational risk assessment, accidents at work and investigation of occupational diseases; occupational safety and health requirements applicable to working persons under the age of eighteen, pregnant, recently given birth, and breastfeeding workers, and disabled workers. Amendments to the clause of the article include: the public administration of occupational safety and health and the competence of state institutions, the rights and duties of employers, employers’ representatives and employees in order to create safe and healthy working conditions, as well as the rights of employee representatives in creating safe and healthy working conditions for employees; and general principles of liability for violations of the requirements of occupational safety and health normative legal acts.
About STP ComplianceEHS
STP ComplianceEHS (STP) produces technical resource guides covering environmental, health & safety, transportation, business practices, standards, and law, offering comprehensive guidance on key compliance and regulatory issues. STP is a division of Glacier Media Inc., a Canadian information communications company that provides primary and essential information in print, electronic and online media. Glacier’s Business and Professional Information Group publishes directories, technical manuals, research and development materials, medical education, electronic databases, investment information, and specialty websites.
About Antea Group
Antea Group is an international engineering and environmental consulting firm specializing in full-service solutions in the fields of environment, infrastructure, urban planning, and water. By combining strategic thinking and multidisciplinary perspectives with technical expertise and pragmatic action, we do more than effectively solve client challenges; we deliver sustainable results for a better future. We serve clients ranging from global energy companies and manufacturers to national governments and local municipalities.
About STP ComplianceEHS
STP ComplianceEHS (STP) produces technical resource guides covering environmental, health & safety, transportation, business practices, standards, and law, offering comprehensive guidance on key compliance and regulatory issues. STP is a division of Glacier Media Inc., a Canadian information communications company that provides primary and essential information in print, electronic and online media. Glacier’s Business and Professional Information Group publishes directories, technical manuals, research and development materials, medical education, electronic databases, investment information, and specialty websites.
About Antea Group
Antea Group is an international engineering and environmental consulting firm specializing in full-service solutions in the fields of environment, infrastructure, urban planning, and water. By combining strategic thinking and multidisciplinary perspectives with technical expertise and pragmatic action, we do more than effectively solve client challenges; we deliver sustainable results for a better future. We serve clients ranging from global energy companies and manufacturers to national governments and local municipalities.
