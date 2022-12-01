Author Maggie Paredes Releases Cross Cultural Romance
A fictional romance that seeks to educate readers about the realities that North Koreans face in their daily lives.
In writing this book, my hope is not just to bring romance to the minds & hearts of my readers, but to open their eyes to the conditions that the people of the Democratic Republic of Korea face.”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sloane is an American teenager who has been working for 12 years to get to the Olympics. She’s finally made it to the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing, but now all she can think of is Jae Sung, a North Korean swimmer whose eyes locked on to hers during procession of countries at the opening ceremonies. Jae Sung is equally as keen to meet Sloane, but slipping away from his North Korean state-sponsored minder is difficult. The rooftop of their Olympic village housing proves to be a safe place to meet, which is where the story begins to take shape. Sloane quickly finds her heart beating for more than just swimming, but Jae sung is off limits and his very existence in her life could be dangerous for them both. How much are they willing to risk for their growing love? This is a question they will both need to face.
— Maggie Paredes
On a Rooftop in Beijing is fiction, but born from the real life experiences of author Maggie Paredes from 2008-2010 in South Korea, where she taught English and planted a church with a Korean pastor. Through her work she came into contact with North Korean refugees who shared their stories of plight and horror in their homeland. Devastated by learning the reality that so many North Koreans face, Maggie joined a group dedicated to helping them find freedom. All of the names and situations in this book are purely fictional, but the plight of the North Koreans is real, and educating her readers to the conditions that the people of the Democratic Republic of Korea face is, for Maggie Paredes, foundational to the writing of this book.
On a Rooftop in Beijing is a sports themed romantic novel published by Muse Literary and set for release on November 30, 2022.
