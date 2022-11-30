Cedarhurst Senior Living names new President
Almir has proven himself to be a gifted individual driven by his passion for others and his desire to help those around him succeed in every possible way.”ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, USA, November 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cedarhurst Senior Living, an owner and operator of over 50 senior living communities, officially announces the promotion of Almir Sajtovic to President of Cedarhurst Senior Living after over 12 years with the company.
— Joshua Jennings, Founder and CEO
Though his journey with Cedarhurst began in February 2011, Sajtovic first got his start in the senior living industry in 2003 as a Dietary Aide. In nearly two decades Sajtovic has learned many lessons, but one stands out above the rest.
“Doing the basics is what matters most,” he said. “At the end of the day, if we do not focus on the simple, but vital, every day needs of our residents, then we can’t make them happy. Which is the ultimate goal.”
“Back to the Basics” has been the motto for Cedarhurst Senior Living in 2022. According to Cedarhurst’s Assistant Director of Operations Morgan Semanisin, with Sajtovic’s leadership his team feels encouraged, motivated, and set up for impactful success.
“I have never felt more supported,” Semanisin said. “With Almir’s leadership, the progress we have made as an organization has been truly incredible. He takes the time to connect with every member of his team and make each one of us feel valued, seen, and heard. I genuinely feel like I make a difference at Cedarhurst, and the main reason for that is because Almir empowers me to do so.”
Semanisin went on to say she is excited to see what Sajtovic does in his new role as President, as his story and career path provides inspiration for those around him. Starting as a Dietary Aide and working his way up to President gives Sajtovic a unique and valuable perspective when it comes to work ethic and personal values as a young professional.
“You never know who you might meet, who you could potentially impact, or what opportunities lie on the other side of the door,” Sajtovic said. “So, always give more than what is expected of you.”
Cedarhurst Senior Living was founded in 2007 and is currently lead by a team of experienced and passionate individuals who share Sajtovic’s vision for the future. Founder and CEO, Joshua Jennings, expressed his excitement and confidence with promoting Sajtovic to his new role.
“Almir has proven himself to be a gifted individual driven by his passion for others and his desire to help those around him succeed in every possible way,” Jennings said. “He genuinely believes in living out our mission and core values, and his dedication to his team and Cedarhurst is something worth looking up to and being recognized.”
As President, Sajtovic is determined and motivated to help ensure the best future possible for Cedarhurst Senior Living.
“As time passed and Cedarhurst grew,” Sajtovic said, “I felt myself becoming truly part of the organization. I see a future of continued growth and creating more communities where team members are fulfilled, and residents are proud to call Cedarhurst their home.”
Cedarhurst Senior Living is currently set to open three more communities in 2023, with several more in the coming years. To learn more, please visit www.cedarhurstliving.com.
