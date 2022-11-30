Eligibility Expanded for Rural and Remote Recruitment Incentive

CANADA, November 30 - Released on November 30, 2022

Eligibility has been expanded for Saskatchewan's Rural and Remote Recruitment Incentive of up to $50,000 to provide more opportunities for health care professionals. This incentive is available to new employees in nine high priority positions in rural and remote areas.

"By offering competitive incentive packages and expanding eligibility, we will be able to attract more health professionals to practice in communities where they are most needed," Rural and Remote Health Minister Everett Hindley said. "I'm pleased to see that progress is being made in hiring for high priority positions in rural and remote locations that have experienced service disruptions. We'll continue working aggressively to stabilize health services across the province and build a stronger, more sustainable health-care workforce."

The Rural and Remote Recruitment Incentive has been expanded to include:

Individuals who have completed an education program in one of nine high priority classifications while working for the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) or an affiliate.

Former employees of the SHA/Affiliate who left their employment prior to September 7, 2022 and are now returning into one of the nine high priority classifications and eligible locations.

Employees of the SHA/Affiliate who are awaiting their required license to practice in one of the high priority classifications. Awards will be dispersed upon proof of licensure.

Health care workers who received and signed letters of offer prior to September 7, 2022 and began employment on or after September 7, 2022.

Health care workers who have a work permit and are legally entitled to work in Canada for the term of the return in service.

Applications are now open and will close on March 1, 2023 or while funds last.

First launched in October 2022, the Rural and Remote Recruitment Incentive provides between $30,000 to $50,000 over three years for a three year return-of-service agreement.

There are now 49 rural and remote locations targeted for this recruitment incentive.

More details on eligibility criteria and the application process are available at https://www.saskatchewan.ca/residents/health/health-human-resources/incentives-for-healthcare-professionals/saskatchewan-rural-and-remote-recruitment-incentive.

To see available employment opportunities and apply for health care positions in Saskatchewan visit HealthCareersInSask - Opportunities.

Details on other health care opportunities, how to access them and more information on province's Health Human Resources Action Plan are available at saskatchewan.ca/HHR.

