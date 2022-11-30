Publications Saskatchewan Changes Name to Office of the King's Printer

CANADA, November 30 - Released on November 30, 2022

Publications Saskatchewan has been rebranded as the Office of the King's Printer.

With the passing of Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the Government of Saskatchewan is introducing The King's Printer Act which has prompted the decision to rebrand Publications Saskatchewan as the Office of the King's Printer.

"All Government of Saskatchewan legislation, regulations and other documents, including the Saskatchewan Gazette, are made available through this office," Justice Minister and Attorney General Bronwyn Eyre said. "The rebranding to the Office of the King's Printer will realign with tradition while continuing to reflect the role of the office as the official printer for the Government of Saskatchewan."

The Office of the King's Printer will retain all services previously provided under Publications Saskatchewan.

This includes:

consolidation, publication and distribution of all legislation, regulations and other government legislative publications;

operation of the Government Publications Centre (publications.saskatchewan.ca), a centralized online catalogue for all Government of Saskatchewan publications and documents;

operation of Freelaw (publications.saskatchewan.ca/freelaw) an online resource that provides access to all current and historical Government of Saskatchewan legislation; and

oversight of the King's Printer Revolving Fund.

The title known as "Queen's Printer" will be changed to "King's Printer" under The King's Printer Act. The official status and authority of the Queen's Printer will also become that of the King's Printer.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Noel BusseJustice and Attorney GeneralReginaPhone: 306-787-8959Email: cpjumedia@gov.sk.ca