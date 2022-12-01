The Parker Avery Group Celebrates 15 Years of Retail Consulting Leadership
Firm’s impressive global client base is driven by deep industry expertise, results-focused consulting approach, and strategic expansion of services
Key to our approach is a focus on business outcomes. While that often involves technology, our focus on business processes and people impacts really delivers transformative results for clients.”MARIETTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Parker Avery Group, a premier retail and consumer brand consulting firm, recently celebrated 15 years in business. Throughout its history and experience with over 100 major client brands, the company has strategically expanded in size, global reach, retail segments, functional areas, and services.
— Robert Kaufman, CEO
Parker Avery’s focus on core retail areas such as merchandising, product development, demand forecasting, integrated business planning, supply chain, and omnichannel inventory management provides the critical foundation needed for customer-facing capabilities and innovation. Across each of these areas, Parker Avery's consulting services cover capabilities assessments, roadmap development, technology evaluation and selection, solution implementation, business transformation, and change management.
According to the firm’s CEO, Robert Kaufman, “Our clients continue to choose Parker Avery not only because of our full-time team’s significant industry experience, but also because we get to know their business on a very deep level, intimately understand their challenges, and relentlessly work to deliver meaningful and sustainable business results.”
The firm’s client relationships often span several years and include leading brands such as At Home, Dollar Tree, Foot Locker, JCPenney, Lands' End, Serta Simmons, The Fresh Market, T-Mobile, US Foods, Walmart, and Williams-Sonoma, Inc., among others.
“We don’t attempt to be all things to all clients,” says Clay Parnell, Parker Avery’s President and Managing Partner. “But in our focus areas, our approach is to make sure that the client’s unique needs are addressed comprehensively.” He continues, “We often engage with a client initially for a capabilities assessment project, and that usually results in follow-on roadmap development, system selection, and implementation work. Moreover, our team’s industry experience and years working together allow us to provide our clients with best-in-class capabilities and differentiate ourselves from other much larger firms.”
“Another key to our approach is our focus on business outcomes,” adds Kaufman. “While that often involves technology, our focus on business process and people impacts really delivers transformative results for our clients.”
During the height of the COVID-19 global pandemic, Parker Avery introduced its advanced analytics team. Headed by Chief Analytics Officer and Managing Partner, Sam Iosevich (founder of analytics firm Prognos, now Zebra), the team has already implemented its demand forecasting platform in some of the world’s largest retailers and brands.
“Launching Parker Avery’s advanced analytics platform in the middle of a global shut-down may have seemed bold, but we truly felt the time was right,” says Iosevich. "We recognized retailers and consumer brands were struggling with demand planning and downstream processes across a complex and highly disrupted omnichannel landscape,” he adds. “Our approach infuses those critical processes with the most advanced analytics and an emphasis on organizational change management to ensure our clients not only transform their business but sustain the change and continue to improve their operations.”
Parker Avery’s advanced analytics team, over half of whom hold PhDs in mathematics, continues to expand globally, with a presence in Eastern Europe, India, as well as the United States.
The Parker Avery Group is culminating its 15th year at NRF’s Big Show in January 2023, booth #1400.
Patricia Gustin
The Parker Avery Group
+1 770-882-2205
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other