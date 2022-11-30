Social Crypto Platform Earnity Launches Expert Panel Series
Inaugural Event to Explore Navigating a Recession with Crypto
Now more than ever, there is a need for verified, actionable, expert-led crypto education and Earnity is collaborating with trusted, credentialed experts.”SAN MATEO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Earnity, a social crypto platform and marketplace, announced today that it is launching a virtual expert series to shed light on the cryptocurrency (crypto) market, crypto trading, crypto investing, crypto financial planning, crypto tax planning, as well as related macro economic trends and news developments impacting the crypto market and industry.
— Dan Schatt
While the popularity of cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin and ethereum plummeted in 2022, according to a recent Bankrate survey, inflation and stock market dips will lead 46.5 million Americans to buy crypto for the first time in 2023, according to a survey from The Ascent, a service from The Motley Fool. Earnity seeks to be a hub for new and existing crypto investors to learn more about the industry from Earnity-verified experts, to become educated about the market–whether it be a bull or bear market.
“Education and proactive learning are always important, and are even more important for crypto investors, organizations, and regulators as a volatile 2022 comes to a close,” Sean Stein Smith, professor at the City University of New York– Lehman College and member on The Advisory Board of the Wall Street Blockchain Alliance, wrote in Forbes.
“There is no way to sugar coat that we are in a brutal bear market, and while market conditions are souring trading appetite, investors are still hungry for highly credible, trusted content about bitcoin, various crypto projects and the institutions involved in blockchain,” said Dan Schatt, CEO of Earnity. “Now more than ever, there is a need for verified, actionable, expert-led crypto education, and Earnity is collaborating with trusted, credentialed experts to allow easy access to the highest level of crypto expertise and education available,” he added.
Earnity’s expert series will launch December 6th from 12:00-1:00 PST with the event, “Buckle Up: Navigating a Recession with Crypto.” The event will provide practical advice on preparing for a recession and understanding the role crypto plays in the current and future economic environment. Registration is free and can be completed here.
Panelists include:
Dara Albright, Co-Founder, DWealth Education
Adam Blumberg, Co-Founder, Interaxis
Nick Reilly, Founder, One Day Advice
Jackson Wood, Portfolio Manager, Freedom Day Solutions
Albright, Blumberg, Reilly and Wood, will explore questions including:
1. How bad is the macro situation and what can we expect?
2. What is the connection between the current macro environment and the state of crypto?
3. What should investors do to wisely manage their finances now and prepare for the future?
Future crypto expert panel topics include: keeping your crypto safe, ramifications of the FTX collapse, tax loss harvesting, financial planning for 2023, tax planning for 2023, and more.
About Earnity
Earnity is a Silicon Valley community-based crypto platform and marketplace where users can learn about crypto through the community, as well as share, buy, gift or create collections of crypto. Earnity's focus on creating a smart and welcoming community of verified users is making crypto easier to understand, more accessible and more secure. Connect with @JoinEarnity on Instagram, LinkedIn or Twitter.
Additional Resources
