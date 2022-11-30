Buffalo Bills Bourbon Tour with NFL Legend Eric Wood in Louisville, Kentucky

Join fellow Bills Fans on an exclusive once-in-a-lifetime insider Bourbon tour with NFL legend and voice of the Buffalo Bills

I'm excited to partner with Legends Abroad & The Travel Team to host a tour that showcases Kentucky's world class bourbon distilleries, legendary horse farms & award winning dining. See you in July!”” — Eric Wood

BUFFALO, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Legends Abroad and The Travel Team will serve you a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to join Louisville resident and Buffalo Bill legend Eric Wood on a five-day private insider tour, discovering the heritage of America’s only native spirit, Bourbon. With its magnificent horse farms and world-famous whiskey, Louisville will play host from April 24-28, 2023 to this ‘only of its kind’ experience, offering unprecedented access to an NFL legend and unique tours of the most celebrated Bourbon distilleries in the world.

Eric Wood is a former center for the Buffalo Bills and nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award two years in a row, in 2015 and 2016. Eric played for nine years with the Bills, until a dangerous neck injury forced him to withdraw from professional football in 2018. Always loving a challenge, Eric has since approached his post-football career transition with enthusiasm, bringing his wisdom of years of experience on the field to broadcast media and public speaking.

Guests will stay at the exclusive Hotel Distil where they will experience refined luxury in Louisville’s storied Whiskey Row in this gem of a property, part of the Autograph Collection of distinguished hotels. With a booming Bourbon renaissance, iconic attractions, world-class hotels and venues and a renowned culinary scene, Louisville is an experience like no other city.

From its early days on the frontier, it quickly grew to be a major trading and distribution center in the mid 19th century, important industrial city in the early 20th, declined in the mid 20th century, before revitalizing in the late 20th century as a culturally-focused true blue American city. This classic American destination in Bluegrass country is home to some of the country’s best chefs, musicians and artists, while earning its reputation for being one of the best places to visit in the USA.

“Louisville has steadily become a sought-after visitor destination for our affordability, walkability and centralized location within a day's drive of over half the U.S. population,” said Cleo Battle, Louisville Tourism President and CEO. “We love welcoming guests to experience the city’s unique brand of Southern hospitality, rich culinary scene, iconic attractions and of course Bourbon City’s local distilleries and Urban Bourbon Trail®.”

The five-day tour curated for Buffalo Bills fans will include cocktail receptions, educational talks and private dinners with Bourbon pairings at some of Louisville’s most historic and distinguished speakeasys and dining venues.

Tours will include historic distilleries such as the Stitzel-Weller MJ Exclusive Reserve where guests will learn about the past, present and future of Bourbon; a tasting and BBQ at Buffalo Trace where there has been a working distillery on the grounds since 1787; a tour and tasting at Three Boys Farm, one of few places where guests can pull whiskey straight from the barrel and take it home. Further tours include private dining and tastings at the infamous Makers Mark and Woodford Bridge.

To book or learn more, visit https://www.thetravelteam.com/packages/urban-bourbon-tour-eric-wood/ or call 716-862-7740

About Legends Abroad

LegendsAbroad.com is powered by a partnership between International Experiences and Insider Expeditions, which collectively bring decades of experience hosting exclusive international events and managing high-end travel experiences across all seven continents.

About The Travel Team

The Travel Team is a full-service travel provider committed to delivering exceptional travel experiences to corporate clients, groups, and leisure customers. Our best in class technological capabilities powered by our team of dedicated, experienced travel professionals make The Travel Team a powerful partner for all your travel needs. Whether you’re looking to streamline routine corporate travel, plan a results-driven group sales meeting or experience a once-in-a-lifetime getaway to a faraway land, The Travel Team will plan and execute to meet your exact needs.

