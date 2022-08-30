ESPN’s Chris Fowler to Join Tennis Legends John McEnroe and Patrick McEnroe in Tennis Themed Expedition to Antarctica

John and Patrick McEnroe heading to Antarctica for a tennis-themed expedition with Legends Abroad. Chris Fowler joining John and Patrick McEnroe on a once in a lifetime tennis expedition to Antarctica Epic tennis expedition to antarctica with the McEnroes

Legendary commentator to serve as host and master of ceremonies throughout epic journey to the Seventh Continent

This will be an epic adventure and a one-of-a-kind expedition.” — John McEnroe

WASHINGTON, DC 20009, DC, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Legends Abroad will serve you a once-in-a-lifetime tennis-themed Antarctic expedition to the seventh continent. A limited number of lucky travelers will have the chance to spend time during the voyage with two of the sport’s most iconic legends and award-winning television host.

Chris Fowler, one of the most respected hosts and play-by-play commentators on television, appears on many of ESPN’s marquee properties, primarily in college football and Grand Slam tennis. Fowler was named the primary host of ESPN’s Grand Slam tennis coverage in 2003 and has become one of the most recognizable voices of tennis. Over the years, he increasingly called matches at the four main Majors, including the finals of the Australian Open, Wimbledon, and the US Open, as well as other tournaments through the United States. Chris will serve as host and master of ceremonies for various activities during the voyage including group events, meals, and other impromptu gatherings.

The once-in-a-lifetime tennis themed Antarctica Expedition will take place February 14 - 27, 2023, and is curated for an intimate group of tennis aficionados as guests will have the opportunity to travel with the legends during the entire voyage. Some travelers will even have the chance to play the McEnroe brothers as part of the experience.

The journey begins in Buenos Aires, Argentina with a welcome reception at the Argentina Open, the second stop of the Latin American “Golden Swing” and is contested on clay at the Buenos Aires Lawn Tennis Club, known as the “Cathedral of Argentinean tennis”. Argentine champions include Guillermo Coria, Gaston Gaudio, Juan Monaco, David Nalbandian and Diego Schwartzman, who lifted the 2021 trophy.

A private chartered plane will transport guests from Buenos Aires, Argentina to Ushuaia, Argentina, where they will board one of the newest and most luxurious vessels in the polar regions – The World Traveller operated by Atlas Ocean Voyages. One of the most environmentally friendly ships at sea, World Traveller employs a clean-burning hybrid, electric-hydro propulsion and an anchorless positioning system. Crossing the famed Drake Passage, visiting unique locations across the South Shetland Islands and Antarctica Peninsula, beholding blue glaciers and snowy icebergs, travelers will visit sites that have amazed and inspired scientists, explorers, and sightseers alike for centuries.

Antarctica experts and expedition leaders will present hands-on workshops on topics that include marine wildlife, glaciology, ecology, climate change, astronomy, photography and Antarctica history. The cruise will feature a full array of tennis themed programming- including movie night featuring McEnroe, a Showtime Documentary set to premier next week on Showtime.

Travelers will enjoy gourmet meals, an open bar with premium drinks throughout, and as many seventh continent activities and excursions as the weather permits on this all-inclusive voyage. All cabins feature luxurious amenities, complimentary 24-hour room service, spa, gym, and a suite with pristine ocean views.

Tennis fans will not want to miss this historic moment in tennis history as the McEnroe brothers paint the globe! John will have played tennis on all seven continents at the conclusion of this epic event, followed closely by his brother Patrick, for whom this will make six. This is a once-in-a-lifetime expedition to one of the most majestic landscapes on the planet with tennis legends.

John McEnroe said, "This will be an epic adventure and a one-of-a-kind expedition.”

Visit www.antarcticaopen.com for additional information on this expedition or contact us at: support@legendsabroad.com to secure your reservation.

About Legends Abroad:

LegendsAbroad.com is powered by a partnership between International Experiences and Insider Expeditions, which collectively bring decades of experience hosting exclusive international events and managing high-end travel experiences across all seven continents.