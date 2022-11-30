SFA and Unity Announce “Space Force Association Creator League” to Define the Next Digitally-Blended Frontier

Bill Woolf (Col. USAF Ret.) SFA Founder and President

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Unity (NYSE: U), the world’s leading platform for creating and operating interactive, real-time 3D (RT3D) content, and the Space Force Association (SFA), an independent, 501(c)(3) non-profit organization supporting the United States Space Force and its guardians, today announced the Space Force Association Creator League - a new program supporting the development of software coding and digital design skills that foster the creation of a secure digital metaverse converting the physical and digital realities of space. Set to launch in January of 2023, the program will provide synthetic and simulated extended-reality (XR) training, testing, and operations environments for guardian and civilian participants interested in developing environments supporting the Space Force’s “SpaceVerse” initiative.

Unity will provide free training courses to participating guardians and civilians that put them on a path to receiving industry certifications. Unity will also support competitions and challenges where program participants will test their skills while creating new applications that have the potential to become used in the Space Force. The program will be virtual, and interested participants stationed anywhere in the world can participate in this program at no cost to them.

“The Space Force aims to be a “digital-first” service and response organization, and it will be important for guardians and civilians to have the knowledge and skills of how to create content and applications to support the US Space Force’s mission,” said John Cunningham, Head of Government and Aerospace, Unity. "Just as we’ve seen our technologies help to advance many other industries, it's exciting to see the further application and expanded use of Unity in space.”

“We’re grateful for Unity’s partnership and expertise, partnering with the SFA to better equip our guardians with the latest digital skills,” said Bill Woolf, President of the SFA. “This is a great example of how the SFA can facilitate partnerships with industry to support our guardians and civilians.”

For more information on the Space Force Association Creator League, please visit https://ussfa.org/sfa-creator-league/.

The Space Force Association (SFA) is the only independent, 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that serves as a professional military association whose sole focus is supporting the United States Space Force, United States Space Command, U.S. national spacepower at large, and our global partners and allies' efforts in space exploration. Its core functions are to research, inform, and advocate to achieve superior spacepower by shaping a Space Force that provides credible deterrence in competition, dominant capability in combat, and professional services for all partners. In addition, the SFA has an essential function to provide support for the men and women of the U.S. Space Force. Membership is open to both military and civilians. For more information on the SFA, please visit ussfa.org.

