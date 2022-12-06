Harrington Quality Management Software Desktops Still Available
Not everyone wants enterprise cloud applicationsORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2022/EINPresswire.com/ -- Harrington Group International (HGI) announced today that they will continue to offer their classic desktop software tools. After the recent HGI business planning meeting, based on the existing Voice of the Customer feedback and ongoing sales, the executive team decided to continue providing standalone point solution desktop apps.
“While most Quality Management Software providers abandoned desktop solutions and are forcing the marketplace to adopt large cloud-based enterprise apps, HGI has a strong history of providing desktop apps for over 30 + years. International growth is also driving the continued demand for software of this nature", stated John M. Cachat, HGI Business Development Executive.
HGI provides options for the marketplace, not ultimatums. Desktop or Cloud. Point Solution or Enterprise. In addition to the robust HQMS Enterprise app and Supplier Portal offerings, the following desktop apps are still available:
• Audit Master 4 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QlhpBOfyI5M
• Training Manager 4 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tlOGrAQ1zOA
• Calibration Recall 4 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xG3VRmJCEvw
HGI’s proven success with its clients, from the shop floor to the executive offices, have made Harrington Group International’s Desktop Programs the most widely used Software Desktop programs for over 100,000+ users since 1991.
Visit our website at www.hgint.com and/or call us @ 1-800-ISO-9000 to schedule a FREE DEMO today!
James Harrington
Harrington Group International
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other