Another Sweet Day in LA R4G Launches Taco Party for Foodie Sons and Grateful Moms
Our Taco Party is perfectly designed for mature 5th and 6th graders; accompanied by sweet moms. Recruiting for Good sponsors the lunch. Boys at the party taste LA's Best Tacos, write a review, and when they do a great job; they get invited to another party (just like in the real world).
According to Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder of Recruiting for Good “How do I celebrate and honor my mom, by doing something GOOD and Sweet for the community!”
How Moms Help Talented Sons Attend Party for Good
RSVP(at)ASweetDayinLA(dot)com (include your name, phone number, and someone from our team will contact you).
Our Sweet Mission is to teach kids sweet skills, success habits, and positive values that will prepare them for a fun fulfilling life.
Recruiting for Good has been creating and funding The Sweetest Gigs for the last three years. We are now taking the gigs into the community, by creating meaningful parties for talented foodie boys and girls who love creative writing and their mom. On our gigs, kids quickly learn "There are NO Free lunches in life...but when you put a little effort you will always...Party for GOOD!"
Since 2020, Recruiting for Good has been funding and running The Sweetest Gigs for Talented Kids (a meaningful work program); teaching sweet skills, success habits and positive values that prepare them for life.
Is Your Daughter a Foodie and Loves to Write...She Can Use Her Voice for Good... Enjoy LA's Best Restaurants Have Lunch with Mom and Write Sweet Foodie Reviews! #momandmelunch #sweetmonthlyparty
In 2023, we're launching The Sweetest Girl Gig; perfectly designed for Talented 5th Grade Girls who love to creative writing, dining, and mom. Mom and Me Lunch, is The Sweetest Girl Gig for a Year; girls who do a great job on a gig, get hired again just like in the real world. Our thoughtful work program is a paid gig. Girls earn sweet rewards (lunch with mom, and/or gift cards).
We're hiring Moms whose kids have successfully completed their gigs since 2020; to deliver personal mentoring for the Girls on The Sweetest Gig.
Girls On The Sweetest Gig Discover Their Purpose + Ignite Their Passion + Are Inspired to Play
Grandparents and Parents want to help your kids land a sweet gig? Visit www.TheSweetestGig.com to Learn How.
