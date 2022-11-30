Las Vegas Based Pageant Announces First National Contest ‘Miss Fabulous America’
After Focusing on the Local Market, Miss Fabulous Pageants is Opening Up To the Entire Country with Miss Fabulous America on December 4LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Women-owned and run Miss Fabulous Pageants is changing the story around pageants with their pageant, Miss Fabulous America.
Miss Fabulous America strives to empower women to be fabulous inside and out. While the pageant does have a talent and opening portion like other pageants, what sets it apart is their focus on community and diversity.
“Thanks to Miss Fabulous America — women and girls of a range of ages have the opportunity to showcase their talents, their intelligence and their dreams in front of the people and brands who can help make those dreams a reality, while learning professional acumen and skills they’ll take with them into every career endeavor — long after the pageants are over,” says Kristine Stokes, co-creator and host of Miss Fabulous Pageants.
All participants in the Miss Fabulous America pageant have access to coaching leading up to the pageant where they will gain invaluable advice and training on how to prepare for the competition.
The inaugural Miss Fabulous America will also feature a fashion show featuring current and former contestants and local fashion designers.
As part of their mission to champion diversity they have five categories for women of a range of ages:
● Miss Fabulous America Teen: 13-17
● Miss Fabulous America: 18-29
● Miss Fabulous America Elite: 30-45
● Miss Fabulous America Elegant: 46-55
● Miss Fabulous America Classic: 56+
Miss Fabulous America works to encourage women at any age that they can pursue their dreams and passions.
The inaugural Miss Fabulous America pageant will take place on December 4, 2022 at the Ahern Hotel in Las Vegas. Tickets are available now through eventbrite.
Gabrielle Boyd
Pink Shark PR
gabrielle@pinksharkr.com