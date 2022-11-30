Rebuildee Launches Disaster Recovery Platform

In-kind donation platform now available to help disaster victims get back on their feet

Rebuildee is a platform that brings communities together to help individuals rebuild their lives and their homes after a disaster. The company’s mission is to increase disaster recovery donation process efficiency by bridging the gap between full recovery and unmet needs.

“We know first-hand how difficult it is to recover from a disaster, and that’s why we are here to help,” says Rebuildee Co-Founder & CEO, Russell Tuchman. “We aim to provide better aid to individuals and families rebuilding their lives and refurnishing their homes after disasters, natural or otherwise. We strive to help people rebuild their lives faster using the power of the community.”

Adrian Baker-Kang, Co-Founder & Chief Brand Officer of Rebuildee said, “In 2017, my family’s home was completely destroyed by the most destructive wildfire in California’s history. It was a catastrophic, complete loss that marked the start of a years-long recovery process, far more complicated and demanding than we could have imagined. We needed a way to share a list of all those mundane household items we had previously taken for granted but now found ourselves in dire need of.”

The crowdfunding platform helps those affected by disasters get the things they need to rebuild and refurnish their homes in three easy steps. Residents of affected communities first select what items they need, and next, friends, family, and community members come together to help them cover the cost. Lastly, items are sent directly to the resident’s household as soon as each item is fully funded.

While families in disaster-struck areas are busy handling issues of insurance, contractors, and even medical needs, their extended family, friends, and their community can contribute to crowdfunding essential household items such as appliances, furniture and other things that may have been lost in the disaster. Expensive items, such as a refrigerator can be purchased through the support of multiple people through this platform.

Rebuildee offers an intuitive, user-friendly experience, connecting requesters, helpers and businesses to catalyze a tripartite win-win solution to disaster recovery

About Rebuildee:

Rebuildee was founded by Russell Tuchman, Michael Pollinger, and Adrian Baker-Kang, all MBA graduates from Georgetown McDonough, Class of 2022. Russell Tuchman, Co-Founder & CEO of Rebuildee, has a background in business development, sales and operations, and has led two prior start-ups.

Rebuildee connects Requesters (those who have been affected by a disaster and are seeking aid), Helpers (those who wish to support friends, families, and community members affected by disasters) and Businesses (local and national businesses who have the items needed by requesters).

