Dentsu Report Finds Disconnect Between CMO Perceptions and Consumer Expectations Around Ad Representation & Web 3.0

Today dentsu released Wave II of its CMO Navigator – a survey of 600+ North American CMOs and 1,000 U.S. consumers. The report examines marketers' perceptions of the economic climate and ‘recession readiness,' DEI priorities and challenges, and strategies for capitalizing on the Web 3.0 future. The report uncovers a new breed of CMOs – the Perceptive CMOs – who are more successful than their peers by calibrating their strategies at the intersection of where consumer wants and business needs overlap.

