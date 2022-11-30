Submit Release
Dentsu Report Finds Disconnect Between CMO Perceptions and Consumer Expectations Around Ad Representation & Web 3.0

Today dentsu released Wave II of its CMO Navigator – a survey of 600+ North American CMOs and 1,000 U.S. consumers. The report examines marketers' perceptions of the economic climate and ‘recession readiness,' DEI priorities and challenges, and strategies for capitalizing on the Web 3.0 future. The report uncovers a new breed of CMOs – the Perceptive CMOs – who are more successful than their peers by calibrating their strategies at the intersection of where consumer wants and business needs overlap.

About dentsu

Part of dentsu group, dentsu is a network designed for what's next, helping clients predict and plan for disruptive future opportunities and create new paths to growth in the sustainable economy. Dentsu delivers people-focused solutions and services to drive better business and societal outcomes. This is delivered through five global leadership brands - Carat, Dentsu Creative, dentsu X, iProspect and Merkle, each with deep specialisms.

Dentsu International's radically collaborative team of diverse creators unifies people, clients and capabilities through horizontal creativity to help clients create culture, change society, and invent the future. Powered by 100% renewable energy, dentsu operates in over 145 markets worldwide with more than 46,000 dedicated specialists, and partners with 95 of the top 100 global advertisers. www.dentsu.com

