Valor PayTech Appoints Eric Bernstein CEO

Valor PayTech, a fast-growing fintech provider of end-to-end, processor-agnostic omnichannel payments solutions, announced today the appointment of Eric Bernstein as chief executive officer in addition to his current role as chief operating officer, effective immediately. Bernstein was also appointed to the company's board of directors.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221130005198/en/

"Eric's leadership and energy have guided Valor into the success it has become today," said Valor Chairman of the Board Leo Vartanov. "The Board and I are extremely confident in his ability to lead Valor in its next chapter of growth."

"Eric has done a terrific job to build Valor into a first-class, in-demand, omnichannel solutions provider," said Valor Strategic Advisor and Board Member O.B. Rawls IV. "I'm looking forward to his continuing success while taking Valor to even greater heights."

In his role as Valor's chief operating officer since the company's inception, Bernstein has been responsible for leading revenue and strategic growth initiatives, as well as overseeing global operations. Bernstein is an accomplished payments industry veteran and Electronic Transactions Association Forty Under 40 award recipient. He has been instrumental in Valor's rapid growth and payments industry notoriety, racking up an impressive list of technology partners, as well as independent software vendor (ISV) independent sales organization (ISO) and independent sales agent reseller partners along with their merchant customers.

Commenting on his appointment, Bernstein stated, "Few companies can match the opportunity Valor has as the company is uniquely positioned to lead the future of payments innovation. I am incredibly honored to be named chief executive officer and am thankful for the confidence Leo, O.B. and the rest of the Valor Board of Directors have in me to chart Valor's future course."

About Valor PayTech

Valor PayTech is a fast-growing fintech provider of end-to-end, processor-agnostic omnichannel payments solutions. The company equips both merchants and reseller partners with comprehensive, cutting-edge tools and flexibility to succeed in today's rapidly changing business environment. Experience the future of payments. For more information, visit valorpaytech.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221130005198/en/