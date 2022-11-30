Submit Release
Gov. & First Lady Wolf to Light Capitol Tree on Monday, December 5

Governor Tom Wolf and First Lady Frances Wolf are inviting the public to join them for the 2022 Capitol Tree Lighting ceremony at Noon on Monday, December 5, 2022, in the Rotunda of the Main Capitol Building in Harrisburg.

“Each year, the Capitol Tree Lighting ceremony marks the official start to the holiday season in the Capitol Complex,” Governor Wolf said. “Frances and I are excited to bring in the 2022 holiday season with music, good tidings and the lighting of the Capitol Tree in the Rotunda of the Main Capitol Building.”

The Governor and First Lady will be joined by Pennsylvania Department of General Services Acting Secretary Joe Lee, the Right Reverend Audrey Scanlan, Bishop, Episcopal Diocese of Central Pennsylvania and other special guests. The Central Dauphin High School Chorus will perform, and Santa Claus will make an appearance for photos as well.

The Governor will deliver a special holiday message and lead the audience for the countdown to light the Capitol Tree.

This event is open to the public for those wishing to attend.

