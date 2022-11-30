Dallada Corporation: Humanizing Tech Entrepreneurship With Support for Orphanages
Tech Corporations should use their influence and their resources to help better the world and not make it worst”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In this digital age, especially in the post-pandemic era, it is important for every business to have a website to establish its credibility. This is a stumbling block for many entrepreneurs who might have a great idea, but lack the funds or technological savvy to set up and build websites and apps for their businesses. This is exactly the problem that Webb24h, a platform to build a website without coding, seeks to solve.
Webb24h has drag-and-drop functionality that makes it super easy to build multiple websites and apps. Unlike traditional web hosting platforms, Webb24h does not use templates and does not require any software development skills. Complete with training resources to help users design and create professional level websites and apps, the platform makes it possible for businesses to have an online presence from the get-go. The platform already has over 10,000 users.
According to Marie-Eva Volmar, who conceptualized and developed the platform, many people are intimidated by technology. She wanted to simplify the process of making a website for people who want to set up websites and apps for their businesses. From experience, she knows that it is not easy to be an entrepreneur. Through Webb24h, her goal is to provide entrepreneurs with a platform to go digital with just a few clicks.
Webb24h is a part of the Dallada Corporation, a company that specializes in a wide range of future oriented services, technologies, and ventures. They include divisions specializing in software, hardware, plant-based foods, motors, and robotics. The corporation was set up by Marie-Eva Volmar in 2014.
Marie-Eva Volmar, the company's CEO, has an interesting life story. She started her journey in life as an orphan in Haiti and overcame the disadvantages of her humble beginnings to teach herself to code at the tender age of 16-years-old. Her beginning was a bit bumpy, but she went on to transform herself into a tech entrepreneur. Her goal in life is to use her own personal story to inspire other women entrepreneurs who are struggling to get their businesses off the ground.
"Having lived through the struggle, I understand the difficulty firsthand, but I also understand the possibilities that can be achieved if given a second chance. As a country, growing up in Canada offered me the chance to make a new start and gave me access to opportunities that I might not have gotten elsewhere. My life in Canada paved the way to fulfill my true potential, and I want to inspire people globally to live out their dreams. I am proud of the woman I have molded myself to become, not just as a leading female tech entrepreneur but as someone who fought against all odds."
With Webb24h, the sixth division of her company, Marie-Eva's goal is to channel all the revenue generated to the Dallada Foundation. The Dallada Foundation is the charitable foundation that Marie-Eva has set up with the goal of raising funds and awareness about the difficult conditions that orphans face in Haiti. Her long-term goal is to hire architects to help design and build orphanages and schools in order to improve the outlook for orphans in Haiti. From her own personal experiences, Marie-Eva understands the impact that living in orphanages with minimal facilities can have on the mental, social, and physical development of children. She strongly believes everyone should do what they can to be an agent for positive change in the world. She is starting the movement for change by helping orphans in Haiti through the Dallada Foundation.
Commenting on the impact that she hopes to make through Webb24h and the Dallada Foundation, Marie-Eva Volmar, the CEO of Dallada Corporation, said, "My experience as an orphan in Haiti has shaped my entire life journey. I believe I wouldn't be alive if it wasn't for God and I can't take all the credit for my success because he paved the way for me. I started out with nothing and hustled hard in my previous life as a software engineer to teach myself coding and to lead software projects of increasing complexity. Today, I am a successful female tech entrepreneur and in a position to inspire and give back to other tech entrepreneurs. But what makes me really happy is that through the product that my company has developed, Webb24h, through the Dallada Foundation, we are now in a position to help add to the facilities in the orphanages in Haiti and to build new schools and orphanages. What matters more to me than the money is promoting awareness about the difficulties that orphans in Haiti face and the need to support such institutions.We might be a tech business, but we are very much a human business."
For a girl who started her life in an orphanage, Marie-Eva has indeed come a long way. Today, she is an achiever. She has turned her life around to become a role model for orphans across the world. She has overcome the very same odds that they are facing today to become a successful businesswoman who is now using her business skills to give back to society.
