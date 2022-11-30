Berlin Barracks / Fugitive from Justice
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A3006879
TROOPER Benjamin Goodwin
STATION: Berlin
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 11/29/2022 at 11:30 AM
INCIDENT LOCATION: (1 S. Main St, Waterbury)
VIOLATION: Fugitive from Justice
ACCUSED: Kiara Lewis
AGE: 30
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Transient
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time State Police were interviewing Lewis regarding an unrelated incident when she refused to provide her full name. Subsequent investigation determined that Lewis was wanted out of the state of Maine on an extraditable warrant. Lewis was transported to the Berlin Barracks for processing and issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division on 11/30/2022 at 12:30 PM to answer to this offense. Lewis was transported to the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility for lack of bail.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/30/2022 at 12:30 PM
COURT: Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: Y
BAIL: 2,000
MUG SHOT: Y
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.