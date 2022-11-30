Berlin Barracks / Fugitive from Justice

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A3006879

TROOPER Benjamin Goodwin

STATION: Berlin

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 11/29/2022 at 11:30 AM

INCIDENT LOCATION: (1 S. Main St, Waterbury)

VIOLATION: Fugitive from Justice

ACCUSED: Kiara Lewis

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Transient

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time State Police were interviewing Lewis regarding an unrelated incident when she refused to provide her full name. Subsequent investigation determined that Lewis was wanted out of the state of Maine on an extraditable warrant. Lewis was transported to the Berlin Barracks for processing and issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division on 11/30/2022 at 12:30 PM to answer to this offense. Lewis was transported to the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility for lack of bail.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/30/2022 at 12:30 PM

COURT: Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Y

BAIL: 2,000

MUG SHOT: Y

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.