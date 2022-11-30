Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,842 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 311,652 in the last 365 days.

Berlin Barracks / Fugitive from Justice

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A3006879

TROOPER Benjamin Goodwin                             

STATION: Berlin                  

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 11/29/2022 at 11:30 AM

INCIDENT LOCATION: (1 S. Main St, Waterbury)

VIOLATION: Fugitive from Justice

 

ACCUSED: Kiara Lewis                                              

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Transient

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:  On the above date and time State Police were interviewing Lewis regarding an unrelated incident when she refused to provide her full name.  Subsequent investigation determined that Lewis was wanted out of the state of Maine on an extraditable warrant.  Lewis was transported to the Berlin Barracks for processing and issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division on 11/30/2022 at 12:30 PM to answer to this offense.  Lewis was transported to the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility for lack of bail.     

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/30/2022 at 12:30 PM             

COURT: Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Y     

BAIL: 2,000

MUG SHOT:  Y

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

You just read:

Berlin Barracks / Fugitive from Justice

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.