The Light Park Breaks Attendance Records Across Texas
The Light Park is fun for all ages!
Food and drinks are available to elevate the experience.
Millions of lights are on display every night through January 1, 2023.
The Countdown to Christmas Continues at the Most Exciting Light Show South of the North Pole
We are thrilled that so many guests have been able to enjoy the energy and excitement delivered nightly by millions of lights synchronized to an electric mix of music. It's fun for the whole family!”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATED, November 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Early attendance numbers have shown that an unprecedented number of holiday revelers are discovering the electricity delivered by The Light Park in Texas this season.
“The response to The Light Park this year has been overwhelming,” says Matt Johnson, Co-Creator of The Light Park, an immersive, mile-long, drive-thru spectacular with 2 locations near Houston, one location near San Antonio, and one location in Dallas/Fort Worth. “A record number of guests have been able to enjoy the energy and excitement delivered nightly by millions of lights synchronized to an electric mix of music powered by DJ Polar Ice from the North Pole’s #1 Hit Radio station, K-GLO.”
“Contributing to the attendance numbers is certainly the fact that we are priced per vehicle, not per person,” Johnson continues. “This way, everyone (pets, too) can experience a wildly energetic holiday drive-thru that includes traveling through the longest light tunnel in the world while rocking out to cool tunes and being able to capture and share the experience rain or shine! To elevate the experience, we are offering an assortment of food and beverage bundles as well as light-up wands and magic glasses. It’s fun for the entire family!”
For planning purposes, The Light Park encourages guests to visit their website at www.thelightpark.com where there is a handy calendar that shows anticipated dates for higher traffic. All tickets must be pre-purchased from the website. Costs start at $39 per vehicle* and admission varies per showtime (weekdays and weekends). The Light Park will remain open until January 1, 2023. Visitors must stay in their vehicles the entire time while visiting the park and while on the park property. Guests are encouraged to bring their snacks to enjoy while in their cars and there are wonderful ways to upgrade the experience with pre-purchased snacks and fun souvenirs to enhance the experience of The Light Park.
*Please note no vehicles over 30ft will be allowed in the park; this includes limousines, trailers, and buses.
About The Light Park
Heralded as “one of the coolest ways to brighten your holiday season”, The Light Park offers four parks in Texas: Spring, Katy, Selma, and Arlington. Each Park features more than one million LED animated lights and boasts the world’s largest synchronized LED light tunnel. Open from November 4, 2022, through January 1, 2023, shows start at 5:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. (weekdays), and 5:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. (weekends and holiday weeks); visitors can enjoy a safe and unique experience as they drive through the one-mile holiday light show curated to seasonal music.
