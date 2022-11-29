Senate Resolution 386 Printer's Number 2020

PENNSYLVANIA, November 29 - summoned to be and appear before the Senate of

Pennsylvania, at their Chamber in the city of Harrisburg,

on the day of , at o'clock ,

then and there to answer to the said articles of

impeachment, and then and there to abide by, obey, and

perform such orders, directions and judgments as the

Senate of Pennsylvania shall make in the premises

according to the Constitution and laws of Pennsylvania.

Hereof you are not to fail.

Witness , and (President or President pro tempore

of the said Senate), at the city of Harrisburg, this day

of , in the year of our Lord .

(President or President pro tempore of the Senate).

(e) The following is the form of precept to be indorsed on a

writ of summons under subsection (d):

The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, ss:

The Senate of Pennsylvania to , greeting:

You are hereby commanded to deliver to and leave

with , if conveniently to be found, or if not,

to leave at his usual place of abode, or at his usual

place of business in some conspicuous place, a true and

attested copy of the within writ of summons, together

with a like copy of this precept; and in whichsoever way

you perform the service, let it be done at least days

before the appearance day mentioned in the said writ of

summons.

Fail not, and made return of this writ of summons and

precept, with your proceedings thereon indorsed, on or

before the appearance day mentioned in the said writ of

summons.

20220SR0386PN2020 - 14 -

