Senate Resolution 386 Printer's Number 2020
PENNSYLVANIA, November 29 - summoned to be and appear before the Senate of
Pennsylvania, at their Chamber in the city of Harrisburg,
on the day of , at o'clock ,
then and there to answer to the said articles of
impeachment, and then and there to abide by, obey, and
perform such orders, directions and judgments as the
Senate of Pennsylvania shall make in the premises
according to the Constitution and laws of Pennsylvania.
Hereof you are not to fail.
Witness , and (President or President pro tempore
of the said Senate), at the city of Harrisburg, this day
of , in the year of our Lord .
(President or President pro tempore of the Senate).
(e) The following is the form of precept to be indorsed on a
writ of summons under subsection (d):
The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, ss:
The Senate of Pennsylvania to , greeting:
You are hereby commanded to deliver to and leave
with , if conveniently to be found, or if not,
to leave at his usual place of abode, or at his usual
place of business in some conspicuous place, a true and
attested copy of the within writ of summons, together
with a like copy of this precept; and in whichsoever way
you perform the service, let it be done at least days
before the appearance day mentioned in the said writ of
summons.
Fail not, and made return of this writ of summons and
precept, with your proceedings thereon indorsed, on or
before the appearance day mentioned in the said writ of
summons.
