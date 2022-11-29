Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,880 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 311,718 in the last 365 days.

Senate Resolution 387 Printer's Number 2021

PENNSYLVANIA, November 29 - PRINTER'S NO. 2021

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

387

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY PITTMAN AND BAKER, NOVEMBER 29, 2022

INTRODUCED, NOVEMBER 29, 2022

A RESOLUTION

Directing the House of Representatives to Exhibit the Articles

of Impeachment.

WHEREAS, The House of Representatives has presented to the

Senate an extract from the Journal of the House which reflects

that the House has adopted Articles of Impeachment against

Lawrence Samuel Krasner, District Attorney of Philadelphia, has

duly appointed managers to conduct and prosecute said

impeachment and has directed the managers to exhibit the

Articles of Impeachment to the Senate; therefore be it

RESOLVED, That the Secretary of the Senate inform the House

of Representatives that the Senate will be ready to receive, at

10:30 a.m., the 30th day of November, 2022, the managers

appointed by the House for the purpose of exhibiting Articles of

Impeachment, agreeably to the notice communicated to the Senate.

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

You just read:

Senate Resolution 387 Printer's Number 2021

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.