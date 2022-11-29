Senate Resolution 387 Printer's Number 2021

PENNSYLVANIA, November 29 - PRINTER'S NO. 2021

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

387

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY PITTMAN AND BAKER, NOVEMBER 29, 2022

INTRODUCED, NOVEMBER 29, 2022

A RESOLUTION

Directing the House of Representatives to Exhibit the Articles

of Impeachment.

WHEREAS, The House of Representatives has presented to the

Senate an extract from the Journal of the House which reflects

that the House has adopted Articles of Impeachment against

Lawrence Samuel Krasner, District Attorney of Philadelphia, has

duly appointed managers to conduct and prosecute said

impeachment and has directed the managers to exhibit the

Articles of Impeachment to the Senate; therefore be it

RESOLVED, That the Secretary of the Senate inform the House

of Representatives that the Senate will be ready to receive, at

10:30 a.m., the 30th day of November, 2022, the managers

appointed by the House for the purpose of exhibiting Articles of

Impeachment, agreeably to the notice communicated to the Senate.

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14