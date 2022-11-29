Senate Resolution 387 Printer's Number 2021
PENNSYLVANIA, November 29 - PRINTER'S NO. 2021
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
387
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY PITTMAN AND BAKER, NOVEMBER 29, 2022
INTRODUCED, NOVEMBER 29, 2022
A RESOLUTION
Directing the House of Representatives to Exhibit the Articles
of Impeachment.
WHEREAS, The House of Representatives has presented to the
Senate an extract from the Journal of the House which reflects
that the House has adopted Articles of Impeachment against
Lawrence Samuel Krasner, District Attorney of Philadelphia, has
duly appointed managers to conduct and prosecute said
impeachment and has directed the managers to exhibit the
Articles of Impeachment to the Senate; therefore be it
RESOLVED, That the Secretary of the Senate inform the House
of Representatives that the Senate will be ready to receive, at
10:30 a.m., the 30th day of November, 2022, the managers
appointed by the House for the purpose of exhibiting Articles of
Impeachment, agreeably to the notice communicated to the Senate.
