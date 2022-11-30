Deadlines for 2023 FAPA President's Book Awards Announced—Early Bird Specials Offered
Each year the Florida Authors and Publishers Association (FAPA) sponsors the FAPA President’s Book Awards. For details, visit https://myfapa.org.
The FAPA President’s Book Awards recognize talented contemporary authors in 37 categories, who put both heart and soul into their work. ”ORLANDO, FLORIDA, USA, November 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Florida Authors and Publishers Association (FAPA) has expanded its boundaries beyond North America for the 2023 FAPA President’s Book Awards. Details are available at https://myfapa.org/book-awards.
— Renee Garrison
Finalists will be chosen by publishing professionals and librarians from both within and outside of Florida. Winners are announced at the President’s Book Awards Banquet on Aug. 5. The banquet takes place at the Hilton Orlando Buena Vista Palace.
FAPA membership is not required for entry, although FAPA members receive discounts on submissions. Deadline is April 30, 2023. The competition recently expanded from North America to the English-speaking world.
The Florida Authors & Publishers Association is an organization for authors, publishers, independent publishers, illustrators, editors, printers, and other professionals involved in the publishing industry. It focuses on providing the highest quality of information, resources, and professional development to members and others interested in the writing and publishing profession.
“The FAPA President’s Book Awards recognize talented contemporary authors in 37 categories, who put both heart and soul into their work,” says Renee Garrison, Past FAPA President. “FAPA is proud to be a champion of authors, illustrators and publishers going the extra mile to produce books of excellence in every aspect.”
Here’s information about deadlines and entry fees:
Early Bird Specials—Rates for entries received between Dec. 1 and midnight Jan. 15 are $70 for FAPA Members and $85 for non-members.
Regular Registration—Rates for entries received between Jan. 16 and midnight April 30 are $75 for FAPA Members and $95 for non-members.
For more information, visit https://myfapa.org/book-awards.
ABOUT: The Florida Authors & Publishers Association is an organization for authors, publishers, independent publishers, illustrators, editors, printers, and other professionals involved in the publishing industry. For details, visit https://myfapa.org.
Jim Lamb
JSL Stories
+1 727-505-8720
email us here