In The Modern Security Landscape, People Are The New Perimeter | Perimeter Security Market Analysis (2022-2028)
Global Perimeter Security Market is expected to grow at a growth rate of around 10% during the forecast period (2022-2028).
UMI is a Market Research & Consulting Company that tracks cutting-edge technologies across industries. ”NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, November 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Perimeter security refers to an integrated system that enables the physical security of a facility. It helps in protecting against unauthorized physical intrusion. Outdoor perimeter security includes technologies such as video surveillance systems, access control systems, communication and notification systems, and intruder detection systems. Recent technological advances have introduced infrared, microwave, radar, and seismic sensors. This has contributed to the robustness of these systems.
— UnivDatos Market Insights
The Perimeter Security Market is expected to grow at a steady rate of around 10% owing to the rise in perimeter intrusion, theft, robbery, illegal immigration, and other incursions. Furthermore, factors such as the pervasiveness of the technology with increasing use in IoT, IIoT, and smart city projects and the growing threat of terrorism and cross-border intruders are also fueling the growth of the perimeter security market. For instance, according to “Our World in Data”, The average number of deaths per year over the past decade was 24,000. However, there can be significant variations from year to year. Over the decade, global death tolls ranged from his low of 7,800 in 2010 to his high of 44,500 in 2014.
Unlock The Table of Content, And Request a Sample Report - https://univdatos.com/get-a-free-sample-form-php/?product_id=29148
According to UnivDatos Market Insights (UMI)’ research report “Global Perimeter Security Market”, the market is expected to witness robust growth during the forecast period (2022-2028). The pervasiveness of the technology with increasing use in IoT, IIoT, and smart city projects and the growing threat of terrorism and cross-border intruders are fueling the growth of the perimeter security market.
Based on components, the market is classified into systems and services. Among systems and services, the systems segment is expected to witness a robust CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rapid growth of video surveillance for the continuous capturing of images and complete safety. This segment mainly includes video cameras, CCTV cameras, video analytics, and intelligent video devices that can connect to multiple devices. Due to the ease of installation of video surveillance systems and their myriad of applications, they are increasingly accepted worldwide.
Based on end-use, the market is divided into commercial, government, industrial, military and defense, transportation, and others. The military and defense held a significant share of the global perimeter security market in 2020. This growth is due to a wide range of product applications in rail, and freight vehicles to protect valuable onboard assets. Government sites and offices are increasingly adopting perimeter security systems, and this segment is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.
Unlock The Table of Content, And Request a Sample Report - https://univdatos.com/get-a-free-sample-form-php/?product_id=29148
North America to witness robust CAGR
In 2020, North America held a significant share of the global perimeter security market. This is largely due to the presence of technology hubs in the US and continuous research and development in the field. Moreover, the increasing adoption of the internet of things (IoT) and a rapidly increasing number of smart city initiatives in the region are expected to contribute to the growth of the regional market. Further on, the presence of a highly developed infrastructure and a large military and defense, transportation, oil & gas, chemical as well as other industries are also influencing the growth of the perimeter security market in the region. In addition, an increasing number of smart city projects in the region are further contributing to the growth of the perimeter security market in the region. For instance, Chicago, Illinois launched the Array of Things initiative in 2016, which consisted of a network of sensors mounted on light poles collecting real-time data on the city’s environmental surroundings and urban activities. Data collected online from AoT is accessible online for providing valuable information and resources to researchers, urban planners, and the public.
For More Informative Information, Please Visit Us – https://univdatos.com/report/perimeter-security-market/
According to UnivDatos Market Insights (UMI)’, the key players with a considerable market share in the perimeter security market are Honeywell International Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Axis Communications AB, Pelco Incorporated, Thales SA, Johnson Controls International, Panasonic Holdings Corporation, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Teledyne FLIR LLC, and Senstar Corporation.
“Global Perimeter Security Market” provides comprehensive qualitative and quantitative insights on the industry potential, key factors impacting sales and purchase decisions, hotspots, and opportunities available for the market players. Moreover, the report also encompasses the key strategic imperatives for success for competitors along with strategic factorial indexing measuring competitors’ capabilities on different parameters. This will help companies in the formulation of go-to-market strategies and identifying the blue ocean for its offerings.
Market Segmentation:
1. By Components (Systems (Perimeter Intrusion Detection, Video Surveillance, Access Control, and Alarms and Notification Systems), Services (Professional and Managed))
2. By End-Use (Commercial, Government, Industrial, Military and Defense, Transportation, and Others)
3. By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World)
4. By Company (Honeywell International Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Axis Communications AB, Pelco Incorporated, Thales SA, Johnson Controls International, Panasonic Holdings Corporation, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Teledyne FLIR LLC, and Senstar Corporation)
Key questions answered in the study:
1. What are the current and future trends of the global perimeter security industry?
2. How the industry has been evolving in terms of components and end-use?
3. How the competition has been shaping across the countries followed by their comparative factorial indexing?
4. What are the key growth drivers and challenges for the global perimeter security industry?
5. What is the customer orientation, purchase behavior, and expectations from the global perimeter security suppliers across various region and countries?
Ankita Gupta
UnivDatos Market Insights (UMI)
+91 97176 88269
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other